Introducing Galaxy Note20 series - Powerphones with stunningly beautiful design

Over the years, the world has evolved, but our longing for meaningful connections remains. It is the smartphone that has brought people closer, irrespective of distances, and this can’t be emphasised more in the current times. For every little request or want, we instantly pick up our phones. Indeed, the unimaginable has happened- distance learning, at-home fitness, online concerts, and so much more.

Dr. TM Roh, President and Head, Samsung Mobile Communications Business, shared in a press release that this new era is the “Next Normal” and mobile technology has a critical role to play here. In keeping with the same, the company, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event, introduced five devices that will further empower our lives. The event was held on August 5, 2020, where the Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra were among the devices showcased.

Samsung has always been at the forefront when it comes to empowering people to connect, create, and communicate more easily. The Galaxy Unpacked event only reiterated its commitment to being an innovator. The ‘Next Normal’ will be all about using these new devices to the fullest, whether it is for work or play.

As beautiful as it is powerful

The moment you cast your eyes on the Galaxy Note20 series, you will be captivated by their colours. The new signature colours for Galaxy are Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green, and just like the names, the colours exude an air of mystery. Look closer and you’ll realize that both are premium neutral tones, and have a luxurious satin texture. These colours are super trendy and will make you stand out, but it’s not like they’ll go out of style anytime soon. They are timeless as ever.

Speaking of the design, the phones feature minimalistic metal bodies. Samsung has paid attention to details as always, which is why the Galaxy Note20 Ultra boasts of the Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ — the toughest Gorilla Glass ever in a smartphone.

You might just think the phones are just about beauty, but they are also solid workhorses.

S Pen is an integral part of the Galaxy Note series. Armed with the versatility of Bluetooth Gesture control and a lot more, it is the most powerful S Pen from Samsung. The 120Hz Infinity-O Display is fast, making pen strokes from the S Pen even more precise, so that you can write naturally. What’s more, it also features Bluetooth that turns it into a wireless controller for your phone.

That’s not all - with a tap of the S Pen, your notations and notes can transform into text that you can copy and paste. And if you’re writing at an angle or go off track, Auto straighten realigns your writing to keep your outlines tidy and organized.

Samsung is all about sophistication—both these phones are incredibly comfortable to hold. Whether you go for the 6.7” display on Galaxy Note20 or the 6.9” (17.5 cm) display on Galaxy Note20 Ultra, you will get a wide canvas for work, and a massive display for play!

The effortless, ergonomic grip and lightweight build have set a new standard for smartphone design . It’s a treat to binge-watch, play games, or scroll through social media on these phones, thanks to their display that is brilliant under all kinds of conditions.

Get your hands on powerful 5G-ready smartphones

In the ‘Next Normal’, Samsung wants mobile technology to be more “personal, intelligent, useful and more secure.” The Galaxy Note20 series is a perfect example of what is yet to come—the Galaxy Note20 Ultra can deliver next-level power with 5G speeds, adaptive 120hz display, a 7nm powerful processor, laptop-grade storage, and an all-day battery life. With adaptive display, go from 10Hz when viewing articles to 24Hz when watching movies and ranges from 30-120Hz during those unending gaming sessions. This results in better battery management and keeps the device temperature in check.

A 5G connection brings hyper-fast data speeds for super clear calls on the go. One can also connect to the ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 with Wi-Fi optimizer, which helps reduce latency. ( Samsung )

What’s more, users can enjoy superior connectivity and clarity with Full HD video calling that works across devices. A 5G connection brings hyper-fast data speeds for super clear calls on the go. One can also connect to the ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 with Wi-Fi optimizer, which helps reduce latency.

Security is an important aspect, and it has been incorporated in all the layers of the devices, from the chips to the apps. Moreover, the company’s industry-leading, defencedefense-grade Knox security platform protects more than a billion customers around the world.

Innovation has always been at the centre of offerings from Samsung. It has always been committed to making the lives of users better and simpler. And now, there’s no stopping. During these tough times, these devices will serve as a way to express ourselves and connect with people, work from home, or speak to each other via calls. They will truly be our lifelines!

What’s more?

All in all, these two devices offer the best of both work and play. They also redefine how we have traditionally integrated smartphones into our lives. They are the devices of the ‘Next Normal’—smart, secure, powerful and, most importantly, inherently personal.

