‘IVF has made it possible to help infertile couples to bring home healthy babies’

Dear couples,

Statistics reveal that around 20 million couples in India suffer from infertility. But barely one-fourth of them come forward for treatment because of lack of awareness, stigma surrounding infertility or absence of proper medical information, knowledge and infrastructure to help them out.

More and more millennial couples in India are finding it hard to conceive. There are multiple reports and findings that support this assertion. Among the various reasons attributed to this steep rise in cases of infertility are late marriages, delayed plans to have children, job stress, and increase in abortions.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), when a couple fails to conceive even after one year of unprotected intercourse, it is defined as infertility. It is not necessary that infertility is equated to being ‘sterile’, which means unable to have a child ever. Almost 30% couples, who seek help, can eventually have a child, either on their own or with medical intervention.

The main reason for infertility among women is that they don’t ovulate, which means they don’t release an egg from the ovary. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the primary causes of this anomaly in women. Apart from ovulating issues, women might have problems with their fallopian tubes, which carry eggs from the ovary to the uterus. Sometimes these tubes are blocked by a scar tissue from an infection or from endometriosis. In the case of males, infertility is caused by low sperm count, low sperm motility, abnormally formed sperm or blockage of sperm ducts.

So what exactly can be done about it? Well, medical intervention can solve most of these problems! Today, let’s focus on one of the primary treatments for female infertility.

In Vitro Fertilization, commonly known as IVF, has made it possible for infertile couples to bring home healthy babies.

The treatment first found success in the United Kingdom when IVF baby Louise Joy Brown was born in 1978. This gave hope to millions of couples from around the world, who got an option to have their own biological offspring with embryos created in labs and planted back into the female uterus.

A combination of medicines and surgical procedures are used during IVF to help sperms fertilize an egg and help this fertilized egg to be implanted in the female’s uterus. The woman has to take medication that matures the eggs and makes them ready for fertilization. Then we take the eggs out of your body and merge them with a sperm in a lab. The sperm fertilizes the eggs. Then fertilized eggs (or embryos) are directly implanted in the uterus. The woman can get pregnant from any of the implanted embryos in the uterus lining.

IVF can help in most of cases – where the woman is not forming healthy eggs or an absent uterus, severe endometriosis or blocked tubes.

But it is imperative not to lose time and seek medical intervention at the earliest.

Yours truly,

Dr. Rashmi Sharma

Dr. Sharma is the Director of Delhi-based Origyn Fertility and IVF and Joint Editor, Indian Fertility Society

DISCLAIMER : This document is for general reference only and for the viewers in India only. The data is based on blog writer’s / participants’ opinions which do not necessarily reflect the views, ideas and policies of Merck and Merck makes no representations of any kind about the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. It may refer to pharmaceutical products, diagnostic techniques, therapeutics or indications not yet registered or approved in a given country and it should be noted that, over time, currency and completeness of the data may change. For updated information, please contact the Company. This data should not be used to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition without the professional advice of a Registered Medical Practitioner, and does not replace medical advice or a thorough medical examination. Registered Medical Practitioners should use their independent professional judgement in checking the symptoms, diagnosing & suggesting the appropriate line of treatment for patients. Merck is not in any way influencing, propagating or inducing anyone to buy or use Merck products. Merck accepts no liability for any loss, damage or compensation claims in connection with any act or omission by anyone based on information contained in or derived through use of this document.

IND/NONF/0520/0043c EXP 06/2022

For more information write to Merck Specialites Private Limited, Godrej One, 8th floor, Pirojshah Nagar, Eastern Express Highway, Vikhroli (E), Mumbai 400079, India