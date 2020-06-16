Jio joins hands with Zee5 to offer the best of entertainment to its JioFiber customers

With this partnership, JioFiber will provide complimentary access to ZEE5’s library of 4500+ movies and 120+ originals to its customers. (ZEE5)

The ongoing pandemic and the ensuing work-from-home situation have led to a major surge in demand for OTT entertainment. If you have exhausted the movies and shows available on Internet streaming platforms over the last three months, there is some great news!

Reliance Jio has partnered with ZEE5 to offer bundled services to its JioFiber customer base. This opens a treasure chest for thousands of households, which will now get access to high-quality content offered by ZEE5 along with unmatched Internet services. With this partnership, JioFiber will provide complimentary access to ZEE5’s library of 4500+ movies and 120+ originals to its customers.

“Having established ourselves as an entertainment super-app of India, with the largest catalogue of bespoke content, we have captivated audiences across geographies and demographics. Through our partnership with Jio and its digital ecosystem, we will leverage the synergies between the brands and further strengthen our presence across the country. With continuous addition to our extensive and diverse content library across 12 different languages amidst the lockdown, we have ensured that JioFiber customers stay engaged and entertained, across devices,” said Manpreet Bumrah, Vice President – Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India.

ZEE5 is one of the major OTT content platforms in India and has been continuously adding premium content for its consumers amidst the lockdown. The OTT platform has observed an exponential surge in engagement levels during the work-from-home period. Recent original shows & movies like Ghoomketu, Chintu ka Birthday, RejectX2 and Kaali 2 have enthralled audiences from diverse backgrounds. From crime thrillers to romantic comedies – ZEE5 has created shows across genres and will continue to do so in the future. This new partnership with JioFiber will only strengthen their distribution network and user base further.

Customers of JioFiber high-speed data connection can choose between six plans – Bronze (Rs 699), Silver (Rs 849), Gold (Rs 1,299), Diamond (Rs 2,499), Platinum (Rs 3,999) and Titanium (Rs 8,499).

Depending on the plans you have, users of the JioFiber Silver plan and above can enjoy all the benefits of a ZEE5 subscription at no extra cost. JioFiber customers, who have opted for the Bronze plan, will need to upgrade to enjoy the benefits of the OTT platform.

The ZEE5 service normally comes at a cost of Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per annum, but will be completely free of charge for JioFiber users with certain subscription plans. Both Jio and ZEE5 are planning further tie-ups in the form of an integration of ZEE5 on the Jio TV+ application, which is slated to go live soon.