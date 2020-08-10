Know how SBI Pension Loan can help you stay financially independent post retirement

Sections
If you are a state or central government pensioner, defense pensioner or a family pensioner, you are eligible for a pension loan from the State Bank of India, if you are drawing the pension through a branch of SBI.

SBI provides easy pension loan to pensioners like central and state government pensioners, defence pensioners and family pensioners up to the age of 76 years.

Over the last few decades, life expectancy has improved owing to various advances in medical science but the retirement age remains the same. As a result, many senior citizens either fend for themselves through measly pensions they receive or become increasingly dependent on their children for any bulk requirement. Senior citizens are looking out for ways to stay financially independent post retirement and live a peaceful life.

With SBI Pension Loan, a pensioner can fulfill various dreams like child’s marriage, home renovation, purchase of new home, vacation or even pay the medical bills.

In order to understand more about the features, eligibility criteria and repayment of SBI Pension loan, read through this infographic.



 

