‘Let’s bust some myths around infertility!’

Not being able to have a baby comes with its fair share of unsolicited advice on how to conceive from all and sundry. But not all of what is said is supported by medical research and could be detrimental to couples trying to conceive as they may delay seeking timely medical help. We look at some of the most common myths surrounding infertility.

Myth: Infertility is a woman’s problem

Reality: Male and female infertility are equally prevalent among couples, who come to our clinic. There is an infertility issue in the male partner in about one-third of the cases, another one-third in the female partner and the remaining is often a combination of both.

Myth: Being on birth control pills for prolonged period leads to infertility

Reality: Oral contraceptive pills are usually well tolerated and don’t result in infertility. Couples should wait for 2-3 months after stopping the pill so that the effect of the pill wears off completely and then plan a pregnancy. Other intra-uterine devices like Copper-T may sometimes cause infections or swelling in the uterus, which can lead to infertility, but the pills are safe.

Myth: You can’t be infertile if you already have one biological child

Reality: Sometimes, changes can occur in the uterus during delivery. If the second child is not born soon and the woman has taken a copper-T or an oral contraceptive, it can have side-effects on the uterus. These factors can cause secondary infertility.

Myth: Age impacts fertility of women, not men

Reality: Though the effect of aging is seen more in women, where there is a drop in ovarian reserves with progressing age; it is definitely a factor for men too. Older men are more prone to medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, high-stress levels, obesity, much more than older women. All of these factors decrease the function of the sperm even in young men.

Myth: Putting your legs up after intercourse, or avoiding standing, will improve your chances of conception

Reality: Gravity has no effect on the movement of the sperm. They will reach the eggs in the reproductive cavity on their own merit.

Myth: Infertility is rare and impacts only a very small section of the Indian population

Reality: It is a growing problem in India and an increasing number of men and women are affected by infertility due to a variety of reasons. This includes late marriages, delayed pregnancy owing to focus on career, lifestyle problems like smoking, alcohol and obesity. The chances of a healthy young woman to get pregnant are only 10 per cent per cycle, which reduces to just 2 per cent after the age of 40.

Myth: It is impossible for women to get pregnant after 38-40 years of age

Reality: We have experienced healthy deliveries even at the age of 43 with some medical treatments. But in the Indian context, women start their menses late and hit menopause earlier than their western counterparts. This is often attributed to diet and lifestyle, which affects the ovarian reserves. While pregnancy is possible even up to 46 years of age, doctors need to judge the effect of ageing on ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus and sperms.

Dr. Patel is the Director and IVF specialist at Sunflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad.

