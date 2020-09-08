Little Angels School, Sonipat redefines its campus and gears up for the post-Covid world

The Newly Structured Covid-19 Safe Little Angels School, Sonipat Campus, ANGELS JUNCTION 1 (SENIORS) and ANGELS JUNCTION 2 ( JUNIORS) were inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Education, Government of India, virtually and the Executive Guest, Hon’ble Shri Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Minister of Education, Government of Haryana, respectively on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the gracious presence of Guests of Honour Shri Ramesh Kaushik Member of Parliament Sonipat; Shri Surender Panwar MLA Sonipat; Shri Mohan Lal Badoli MLA Rai & President BJP Sonipat; Ms Nirmal Chaudhary MLA Ganaur; Ms Kavita Jain Ex Cabinet Minister, Haryana ; Shri Shyam Lal Poonia IAS DC & DM Sonipat; Shri Joginder Singh Hooda DEO Sonipat; Shri Rajesh Bajaj National Co-ordinator (Outreach) NISA; Shri R.S. Virk President, Independent Schools’ Saviour Association, Haryana, Director R.S. Public School, Karnal; Mr Anirudh Sachdeva Director Holy Child Public School, Rewari; Shri Suresh Chander Director, Grand Columbus International School, Faridabad; Mr Anshul Pathania Director Pathania Public School, Rohtak; Mr Ravi Gugnani Director Scholar Rosary School, Rohtak; Ms Preeti Gugnani Principal Scholar Rosary School, Rohtak; Mr Mohit Sachdeva Director St Xaviers High School, Gurugram; School Chairman, Shri Ashish Arya; School Director; Dr. Neha Arya, Principal; Ms Asha Goyal; Owner of Genex Company Mr. Parveen Yadav and other distinguished guests.

Little Angels School, Sonipat is one of the first schools of India that has taken phenomenal measures in these adverse circumstances.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with welcoming of the honourable guests with bouquets presented by the School Chairman Sh. Ashish Arya. A welcome song ‘Suswagatam Suswagatam’ was also presented virtually by the school choir to give a hearty welcome to the guests. This was followed by a presentation highlighting the innovative initiatives taken by the management for making the school campus free from COVID -19, to ensure the health and safety of the students and the staff. Rising above all the challenges, the school has surpassed all odds and stepped up to improve the security of the campus by installing Sensor Operated Contactless Turnstile Gates ( Angels Junction 1 & Angels Junction 2) for Senior and Junior Angelians respectively to enforce one-way traffic of children, thermal scanners, sensorised hands-free sanitiser dispensers, UVC lamps to disinfect the surface with UV rays, UV LED strips in all school buses, hands-free water taps, touch-free urinals, foot paddles instead of door handles etc.

Virtual Inauguration of Angels Junction 1 by the Chief Guest, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Minister of Education, Government of India

Apart from this, to improve the quality in online teaching and learning, Full HD 50” Smart LED TVs have been installed in every classroom and the whole campus is equipped with High Speed Internet Connectivity of 250 mbps.

Angels Junction equipped with tabs, thermal scanner and Turnstile gates for the safe arrival and dispersal of students.

At present, the Angelians are making their presence felt in every sphere of life be it - front line warriors, poets, authors, environmentalists or sports icon. Their young athletes are going places at national and international levels. The credit goes to the laborious team of professional coaches, educators and above all the driving force of School Chairman, Sh. Ashish Arya who has bestowed upon the Angelians with a grand Sports Complex equipped fully with ultra-modern sporting paraphernalia. The establishment of Aero Modelling Club is another feather in the school’s cap.

The special children of Soniya Arya Memorial Little Angels Inclusive School have proved their mettle not only in academics but at District, State and National level Sports Championships also. The school endeavours to make these children self-reliant by holding motivational seminars from time to time. These children are provided with special medical care under the worthy guidance of the Specialists.

The Chief Guest, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ congratulated Chairman Sh. Ashish Arya for leaving no stone unturned to make the school campus completely free from Covid-19 that is first in the region. He appreciated the foresightedness of Sh. Ashish Arya in the tough times of pandemic. Simultaneously, the Chief Guest glorified the sensitive and conscientious efforts of the School Principal Asha Goyal for managing the online classes so efficaciously and for turning the crisis into opportunity successfully.

The School Chairman Shri Ashish Arya expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest, the Executive Guest and other dignitaries for sparing their precious time and making the day a memorable one. He also expressed the humane approach of Special Children, who stitched 1,001 face masks under the guidance of their Special Educators and donated those to the Corona warriors. He further enlightened the audience on the importance of social distancing and wearing marks. He also ended the message on a hopeful note saying that he wished to hear the news of pandemic ending soon so that all of us are free to breathe fresh air. Thereafter, the esteemed guests were escorted to the tree plantation site where they planted saplings and urged everyone to give their contribution to the greener and sustainable planet.

Chairman Sh. Ashish Arya explaining the functioning and purpose of tabs, thermal scanners and Turnstile gates to the Executive Guest Shri Kanwar Pal Gujjar.

All the eminent guests were felicitated with mementos as a token of reverence. The inaugural ceremony of the COVID-19 Safe Campus was streamed live on multiple social media platforms to acquaint the students and parents with the world-class safety measures as the school guarantees the Angelians a safer and better place than any other place outside. The programme ended with a grand feast.

You can watch the entire event by clicking here