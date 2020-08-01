Lockdown fatigue catching up? Adda52 can be your one-stop source of entertainment

You look at the clock and a wave of relief gushes through you. You log off from work and you do the little Friday dance. You jump on the couch in front of your television and start flicking through the offerings on streaming platforms. After spending a few futile minutes, you realize the lockdown fatigue has had a trickle-down effect on your ability to binge-watch movies and TV shows. A stray notification on your phone about the surging coronavirus cases in the country reminds you that socializing and going out will continue to remain out of bounds for a while.

As you ruminate over ways to keep boredom at bay, another notification on your phone breaks your reverie. Your closest friend has sent you a link to join a poker party on Adda52. You oblige, and before you realize, you’ve won a big tournament! You are also screaming in joy, because the adrenaline rush is too much to handle!

Play on a private table

If you are new to the world of online poker and are wary of playing against random people or a computer, you can invite your friends and family members for an online poker party and play on a private table. It can be a great way to revive memories of your Diwali poker parties amidst the lockdown and win cash as well. After all, there is only so much fun you can have with your favourite people on group video calls.

If you are concerned about the fairness and security of the games, then fret not. Adda52.com has been certified by iTech Labs for fair game play, which is a global standard in gaming software reliability.

A chance to win real money

Adda52’s online poker experience is unlike any other. You can choose from an array of multiple table options depending on whether you are a high roller or an amateur novice player. There are daily freeroll or cash tournaments with huge prize pools worth lakhs, handsome bonuses and exciting deposit schemes.

A thrilling mind sport that you can play anytime, anywhere

Poker has graduated from being a taboo to earning mainstream recognition. Contrary to the myth that poker is just about having the blessings of lady luck, the game is highly skill-based. Poker tests your emotional restraint, analytical abilities, and strategy-making skills. With Adda52, you can play with real people, including poker professionals, from across the country. Not to mention that you also have a chance to hit a jackpot!

Celebrities like Minissha Lamba and Rannvijay Singha have also jumped on to the poker bandwagon. You can sign up for your dose of poker thrill on your desktop, as the Adda52 software is compatible with Windows and Macintosh. You can also download the app on your Android or iOS devices.

Safe and secure

Many poker enthusiasts refrain from playing online poker due to safety concerns. With Adda52, you can be sure of playing in a completely safe environment as the platform uses 128-bit encryption. It also has the VeriSign Norton SSL certification, and offers a fully secure payment gateway with multiple options for deposits.

If all these reasons are not enough to participate in the most thrilling online multiplayer gaming experience, then here’s more – on signing up, you can avail a bonus of Rs 500!

So, what are you waiting for? Chalo phir ab sab poker khelenge!