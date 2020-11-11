Looking for a Diwali gift? Opt for this unique health insurance card!

It’s that time of the year again when fairy lights adorn the cityscape, there is a slight nip in the air, and the markets are buzzing with activity. Diwali is synonymous with laughter, celebrations, family gatherings, sweets and also buying gifts for the people who matter to you. Picking gifts that are meaningful and special is easier said than done but, thankfully, gone are the days when people had little choice when it came to gifting options.

In this age, Diwali gifting has assumed a whole new dimension and there are myriad ways in which you can make your friends and family members feel cared for during the festive season. One way is by gifting them health insurance coverage. At a time when health concerns have amplified due to a global pandemic, there has been an awakening of sorts about the importance of being prepared for any unwelcome surprises that life throws at us.

Why should you gift health insurance?

While nothing can match the joy of being gifted something that you have been eyeing for long, like a gadget or a piece of jewellery or designer goodies, there cannot be a greater gift than a health insurance plan to safeguard your finances. After all, giving and receiving gifts on festivals can only be a pleasurable act if you and your loved ones are protected.

Medical exigencies in life are unavoidable, but you can always be prepared for such situations. The lack of a strategy to deal with health emergencies can trigger immense financial distress and also deprive your loved ones of proper medical treatment. By gifting a health insurance policy, you can shield your family against severe health crises and also safeguard them from monetary troubles that may arise due to illnesses, medical expenses, hospitalization costs, and loss of income due to disability.

Also, the dangerously high air pollution levels during this festival has become a norm every year and for many people, it signals months of health troubles that make their medical expenses go up significantly. A health insurance plan can go a long way in reducing their distress triggered by poor air quality.

Introducing the Reliance Insurance Gift Card

If you are searching for a health insurance scheme that you can gift your loved ones this Diwali without any hassles, look no further. Reliance General Insurance has recently launched an Insurance Gift Card - a prepaid card that works like a regular gift voucher and can be used to buy a health insurance policy from Reliance General Insurance. The gift card is available in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, up to a maximum amount of Rs. 10,000 per individual, and can be purchased through the company’s website. It has a validity of six months and you can buy any health insurance policy instantly on the Reliance General Insurance portal.

This Diwali, bid adieu to conventional presents and give your family the gift of protection because a health insurance policy is more than just a gift – it is something that will protect their health and empower them during unforeseen circumstances.