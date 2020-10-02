Love, trust, deceit and vengeance – Expiry Date, the newest crime-thriller series on ZEE5 has it all and then some more!

Cast: Madhu Shalini, Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke, Ali Raza

Director: Marthand K Shankar

Producers: Shattath Marar for Northstar Entertainment Private Limited

Rating: 4 (out of 5)

If you appreciate gripping plotlines and love thrillers that keep you on the edge of your sofa seat, waiting to see what’s going to unfold in the next episode; Expiry Date is just the thing for you this long weekend.

The newest suspense thriller from the house of ZEE5 tells the story of a young couple very much in love, whose marriage runs out of flavour, leading to death, mystery and an intriguing game of cat and mouse chase with the cops.

Vishwa (Tony Luke) is head over heels in love with his wife Disha (Madhu Shalini) but he ends up killing her after he finds out that she has been cheating on him with Sunny (Ali Reza), a gym instructor. Vishwa feigns ignorance on the matter and files a missing complaint to trace Disha, while he carefully disposes off the body and manages to hoodwink the cops.

Things are not what they seem and the case undergoes a series of twists and turns. He gets to know eventually that Sunny has also been killed on the same day as Disha and his wife Sunitha (Sneha Ullal) claims she knows nothing, just as Vishwa. The duo collaborates to make the cops believe that Sunny and Disha have eloped and are actually ‘missing’. However, they soon realise that there is a third person who knows their dark secrets and wants to get back at the duo.

Expiry Date fills you with intrigue right at the start, as you start guessing what the plot is about and get into the whodunnit chase that the plot positions you for. The first episode starts with a man in his twenties running for his life in a deserted spot. He collapses on the ground and pleads for his life. And then, we hear a gun shot.

The man in the shot is Vishwa and we are slowly taken back in time to see how the events unfolded. But at every step, the question lingering in your mind is – is Vishwa going to come out alive out of this mess that he has got embroiled into?

The 10-episode series throws up surprises in more than one way and the brilliant performances by the characters totally support the story-line. Actor Tony Luke is refulgent as Vishwa and his comrade in arms, Sunitha, played by Sneha Ullal has an equally strong screen presence. She convinces us in her portrayal of a simple girl, who was cheated on by her husband and is now a victim of circumstances.

But the performance that lingers is that by actor Madhu Shalini, who plays an attractive girl from a wealthy family, who plots a brutal crime and ends up falling into the deep trench she has dug herself.

Expiry Date isn’t just a series of episodes unfolding a murder mystery. It is about slick surfaces that run a deeper commentary on how love at first sight fizzles out paving the path for infidelity and mistrust. ZEE5’s curtain raiser to the show on Instagram, couldn’t have described it better as the lines under the poster read: “Till death do us part.”

The series is beautifully composed, with deep focus shots, great-looking shadows and the right musical scores in the background to keep the mystery alive. The series is yet another masterpiece added to the mantle of Director Shankar K Marthand, who has given us memorable hits like Manasantha Nuvve and Evaraina Eppudaina in the past.

Expiry Date is a clever and enjoyable thriller that makes for a definite must-watch for this long weekend.