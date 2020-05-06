Meet the Warriors uniting against the Covid-19 crisis

Coming to terms with the pandemic just gets harder with every passing day. Even as we stay at home, try our best to stay safe, it has been impossible to ignore the far-reaching implications of the Covid-19 crisis. Governments all over the world are struggling to protect both the citizens of the countries and their economies. What we are facing is more than just a health-crisis; lockdowns have impacted us financially, mentally and emotionally. Staying confined at home is our only and the best recourse. However, not all of us are that lucky. Daily wage workers, policemen, doctors and countless other individuals working at the frontlines continue to expose themselves to risks, sometimes out of responsibility and sometimes out of necessity. The most we can do is support them and thankfully, samaritans present amidst us are doing exactly that.

The Ambience Group, in association with the Hindustan Times, launched Lockdown Warriors, an initiative meant to celebrate these do-gooders who are utilising every resource available to them in order to reach out to the needy, be it their elderly neighbours, sanitation workers in their locality or the stray animals on the road. One such example is Diksha Dadu, founder and president of Arpan Prayas NGO. A lawyer in the making, Diksha distributed food to approximately 4000 people in centres including DCCW Palna, Earth Saviours Foundation, etc and many underprivileged families stuck at the Delhi Border, remote villages as well as the rag pickers. Apart from this, she has also distributed masks to the underprivileged along with spreading awareness of social distancing and other measures during Covid-19.

Rajkumari (first from right) and her team constituting the self-help group, Jai Maa Durga

Another shining example is Rajkumari, secretary of a self-help group, Jai Maa Durga which includes 12 sanitation workers engaged in Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the Pathanbandh Community Toilet in Sambalpur. Running the community toilet during lockdown has been full of challenges: caretakers have been taken into police custody for simply doing their job, their payments have been delayed and so on. However, none of these roadblocks could deter Rajkumari and her team.

Talking about fulfilling their responsibilities despite the many inconveniences, Rajkumari said, “we will continue working through this time because if the community toilet is shut down, the women from the community and caregivers from the neighbourhood nursing home will be forced to defecate in the open. And, we would rather work through this crisis rather than let these people go out in the open.”

Members of the Leisure Valley Runners Foundation (LVRF) doing their bit during lockdown.

Such incidents can not only inspire us but also educate us on how the smallest of efforts can have a ripple effect; a simple gesture can help you save a life. While the country is battling to overcome the pandemic, individuals like Diksha and Rajkumari are like rays of hope amidst all the darkness. Members of Leisure Valley Runners Foundation (LVRF) also deserve mention. Set up by a group of avid runners, this group launched the #foodforall Gurgaon campaign. In the beginning, LVRF distributed about 300 meals a day which has now grown to 3500+ meals a day. With 275+ donors, 30+ volunteers and having reached out to 6500+ families, they crossed 42k meals on 29th April and are geared up to serve larger goals with the support from DCP(E) Gurgaon office, Red Cross and others.

There are many more such examples all around us and they are testimony to the fact that how, if we join hands, we can weather the storm and come out of this crisis stronger. Together, we can spread smiles in a world plagued with uncertainty and fear, for a brighter future ahead.