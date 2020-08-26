Mumbaikars get shopping after their favourite mall reopens

R City mall management has roped in some of the best technologies and safety norms practiced across the world. They have deployed innovative ways of sanitisation and crowd management.

Four months after the country went into complete lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, life seems to be limping back to the new normal and #LetsGoLivingAgainbecomes the new mantra for survival. The wait is finally over and the popular R City Mall in Mumbai has finally opened its shutters for shoppers, albeit with the safety measures to ensure you have a safe and comfortable experience.

R City mall management has roped in some of the best technologies and safety norms practiced across the world. They have deployed innovative ways of sanitisation and crowd management. For starters, all those headed to the mall can pre-book a slot for themselves in an intelligent appointment scheduler, which enables you to choose a time slot for which you want to be in the mall. You can book your appointment here: hrcity.co.in/.

At the backend, this information helps the mall management control the density of people in the premises, thereby ensuring that there is no overcrowding and norms of social distancing can be properly maintained. This Footfall Density Control maintains a log of the exact number of people present in the mall at any given time, real-time, so that congestion can be prevented.

At the time of entry, a high-resolution camera checks the body temperature of each and every person entering the mall through an Automated Thermal Scanning process, which ensures that there is no person-to-person contact while doing so. Any hand bags or personal belongings being carried inside are scanned and sterilized using a special UV-C Sterilizer machine and there are special mats to sanitize footwear too! The use of Arogya Setu App is also encouraged to be used while entering the mall.

For people coming by personal vehicles , a special Wheel Disinfection Pit has been created at the parking entry where the car tyres will be disinfected. Alternate parking bays will be in use to ensure the highest levels of social distancing!

Once inside, the air quality is closely monitored using REHVA and ISHRAE guidelines so that you get freshly circulated air in every part of the mall. All the levels have markings for social distancing, including the alleys, elevators and escalators. Even the washrooms will have strict adherence to these norms and are being sanitized more frequently. State-of-the-art touchless taps and flush systems have been installed to minimise people to people contact as much as possible.

All the staff working in the mall will greet you in masks and shields to ensure the highest levels of safety and hygiene. But the shopping experience is completely touchless. The trial rooms will be sanitised before and after every use and all the garments which are tried are also properly sanitized. Even the shopping bags being used to hand out purchases are being properly disinfected.

Another major risk avenue in these times is the exchange of money. To check this, every store in the mall, even the food court, now offers an option to pay using a contactless or digital payment mode. Once the food court is allowed to operate, customers can select their favourite outlet and order food using the all new Order Aider at the ease of their finger tips This can be accessed by simply tapping on the screen of your phone by scanning a QR code.

You will get a notification when your yummylicious order is ready and can simple go pick it up from the counter!

Don’t worry if you touched a lift button or railing. All through the mall, you will find sensor based hand sanitization stations which dispense the new liquid gold in this fight against Covid-19. Special checks have been put into place to ensure these never run out. As a special safeguard, lifts will automatically stop at all levels and only 4 people will be allowed to use it at any given time.

The parking system has undergone a revamp to make it completely contactless. All you need to do is scan the QR code on your smart phone and it will tell you how much you need to pay for the service. The payment, too, is made online without any exchange of money or even a conversation.

Once the day’s business is over, every nook and corner of the mall is sterilised as per EPA and WHO approved guidelines to make sure that the premises is totally disinfected from any parabens. For any exigency, a qualified doctor is available on call at all times to cater for emergency situations and look after the general health and upkeep of the staff and customers.

The planning for the reopening started a few months ago when a detailed blueprint was created on what it would take to resume operations without posing a health risk to the customers and staff alike.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/vZYRkU8BhI4.

So, what are you waiting for? Embrace the new normal and #LetsGoLivingAgain.