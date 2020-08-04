Offering a flagship experience like no other, OPPO Reno4 Pro all set to go on sale starting Aug 5

You can start pre-ordering the phone on online portals to avail a bunch of exciting offers. (OPPO)

If you’re planning to buy a smartphone, then OPPO’s next-in-line innovative trailblazer, the Reno4 Pro, is your one-stop solution. The smartphone, which was launched on July 31, 2020, during a one-of-a-kind AR event, is now set to go on sale starting August 5, 2020.

The Reno4 Pro has been priced at Rs. 34,990. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital, among other e-commerce platforms.

You can start pre-ordering the phone on these portals and avail a bunch of exciting offers, including a 10 percent cashback on select banks, exchange discounts via Cashify, and no-cost EMI options for up to nine months. You can buy the smartphone at offline retail stores as well.

With a ton of cutting-edge features to boot, the Reno4 Pro offers the ultimate flagship experience.

Here’s what makes the smartphone a must-have.

Smashing display

OPPO has always been a pioneer when it comes to display technology. The Reno4 Pro comes with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen that curves 55.9 degrees, along with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It has upto 180 Hz touch sampling rate which will redefine your scrolling experience.

The design is slim and ergonomic. It has a single punch-hole display, with a screen-to-body ratio of up to 92.01% and a 6.5-inch E3 Super AMOLED screen. Even under direct sunlight, you will not strain your eyes thanks to the sharp, lifelike images crafted by the high pixel density.

With so many of our daily activities dependent on the smartphone, it is easy to strain our eyes.

With the TUV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification, the Reno4 Pro makes sure that unnatural light which can be harmful to the human eye is minimized.

The smartphone also comes with the Eye Care Mode that reduces screen flickers to ensure minimum discomfort and fatigue while you enjoy numerous games, scroll through social media or watch movies on your mobile phone.

Accelerated charging

If you have to be constantly mindful of the battery level of your phone, then it’s a problem. The OPPO Reno4 Pro comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 which facilitates charging in a jiffy. What’s more, the handset clocks up to 10V/6.5A, 65W Flash Charging, so you can fully charge your phone in just 36 minutes.

OPPO has also incorporated a mechanism to ensure that the charging process is completely safe. There are five layers of protection, which ensure that each node of the charging adapter, cable, mobile phone, and battery has its own protection chipset that tracks whether the voltage and current are within the safe limit at each node. If an anomaly is recognized at any particular node, the flow of current will immediately stop.

The Ren4 Pro has undergone some rigorous safety tests. TÜV Rheinland, the German independent safety authority, has verified the SuperVOOC 2.0 technology on the Reno4. Time to bid goodbye to your phone safety woes!

You can keep using your phone even when the phone battery is low. The Reno4 Pro’s Ultra Power Saving Mode allows you to have a WhatsApp chat for 1.5 hours or make calls for 77 minutes with only 5% of battery.

Gone are the days of waking up to see your phone lying dead because the battery got discharged in the night. The Super Night Time Standby mode limits the power consumption on the Reno4 Pro to only about 2% the whole night for about 8 hours.

Astonishing image quality

The Reno4 Pro’s imaging quality is a benchmark in itself. Experience your photographs coming to light with the AI Color Portrait feature, which accentuates the natural colour of the subject and mutes the background colors into black and white. Thanks to the real-time preview, which is available on both the front and the rear cameras, you will have a clear idea of what exactly you are shooting.

OPPO has taken into consideration a common problem faced by photography enthusiasts- operating in low light. With the Reno4 Pro, taking shots at night has never been easier. The Night Flare Portrait feature automatically superimposes a mix of transparent and bright blurred light spots on the background while enhancing the color. You will no longer have to click a hundred shots for that perfect high-quality night portrait with the bokeh effect.

If you are a selfie lover, then this smartphone is the proverbial magic wand for you. It has an Ultra Night Selfie Mode along with an Ultra Dark Mode to optimise photos by brightening dimly-lit environments and the subjects.

The smartphone allows you to experiment with macro photography. The handset comes with a quad-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as two 2-megapixel cameras—one for macro and the other for depth sensing. Capturing intricate details and textures will not require tedious camera adjustment processes. There is also a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens to take the perfect selfies.

Ultra-robust performance

The Reno4 Pro’s path-breaking performance capabilities will usher you into a new era of smartphone technology. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, with an 8nm process and Low Power DDR4X Semiconductor along with 128 GB of expandable storage.

As a testimony to OPPO’s commitment to delivering the best in terms of performance, its single-core CPU performance has increased by 46%, and its multi-core CPU performance has increased by about 22%, according to the Geekbench test result. The GPU performance is also 40% enhanced, according to the Manhattan test result.

To keep heating problems at bay, the Reno4 Pro has a 3D Multi-cooling system that comprises a Graphite Tube, a Graphite Sheet and Copper Foil Three-dimensional Cooling.

That’s not all…

Trust OPPO to ace the game of leaving customers surprised. The brand has also launched a dynamic smartwatch that runs on Google’s Wear OS. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC and features a curved flexible AMOLED display, with an Apollo co-processor.

The watches will be available in a 46 mm and a 41 mm variant, with both going on sale from August 10.