OPPO Reno4 Pro: An uber-premium display experience that’ll take your breath away!

The smartphone industry has made tremendous headway over the last few years, giving customers an array of options to choose from across segments. However, the premium segment was always dominated by other brands leaving consumers with very little choice in terms of variety. But lately, OPPO, with its slew of innovative features, has carved a niche for itself. By consistently showcasing a line-up of high-end and trendy technologies under its Reno Series, it now leads the way in offering various improvisations across a wide spectrum of truly smart devices.

With its latest offering, the Reno4 Pro, OPPO has raised the bar a notch higher, stumping everyone with not just its powerful technology, but also an industry-leading display innovation that gives users the freedom to unleash their creativity and ‘Sense the Infinite’.

An enviable legacy and a brighter future

OPPO has always been committed to product and technology innovation that creates a more immersive and comprehensive experience for users. From unveiling under-screen camera for a more immersive full-screen experience, to the famous water-drop screen, and up till its latest 120Hz QHD + Ultra Vision Screen that has been rated the best in the industry, OPPO has always been about expanding imagination to deliver world-class features.

The new OPPO Reno4 Pro is no different, and boasts a 3D Borderless Sense Screen that curves 55.9 degrees, and a slim design that will make heads turn. The feel of this stylish 3D curvature at the edge of the device’s glass display is combined with a smooth viewing experience, that makes for the best in-hand feel that you’ll experience on any premium device. To further emphasize on the beauty of its slim design, the screen’s bezel has been made in a way so that the device seems like 2.9mm thin when looked at from the side.

That’s not all – the OPPO Reno4 Pro comes with a 90Hz display refresh rate, and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate that improves smoothness and fluidity to an extent that you would have never imagined. These high rates not only ensure high-quality transitions without any lag, but also allow you to seamlessly glide through all that you want. With all this and more, OPPO has ensured that ‘Curved is the new Premium’.

What’s more, watching your favourite shows and playing action-packed games is going to be a whole lot of fun, thanks to the Borderless Viewing Experience. With this, OPPO has taken its technology a notch higher.

The phone comes with a single punch-hole display with a screen-to-body ratio up to 92.01%, and a 6.5-inch E3 Super AMOLED screen that displays vivid images with brighter and clearer pixels even under direct sunlight

To prevent eye strain, the Reno4 Pro has a TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification that minimises unnatural light that’s unsuitable for the human eye. In addition, the phone comes with an Eye Care Mode that reduces screen flickers and provides for a great experience while reading or watching a show at night.

Crafted to provide for every user need

OPPO has always been driven by user needs, coupled with advanced technologies to optimize the user experience through a plethora of industry-leading innovations. With the OPPO Reno4 Pro, the brand has combined art and innovative technology to delight consumers with world-class display features that will outshine everyone else.

Through its shining display technologies, the Reno4 Pro offers infinite possibilities never seen before. It breaks the barriers of all premium flagships, making it a favourite like no other!

The OPPO Reno4 Pro is all set to hit the Indian market on 31st July. We can’t wait to get our hands on it. Can you?