Sections
Home / Brand Stories / OPPO takes the A Series legacy forward, launches A52 with a massive 5000 mAh battery and a punch hole display

OPPO takes the A Series legacy forward, launches A52 with a massive 5000 mAh battery and a punch hole display

The new phone is the perfect amalgamation of technology, performance and aesthetics.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:06 IST

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio,

OPPO A52 flaunts a magnificent FHD+ punch-hole display with 1080P resolution in the affordable segment. (OPPO)

Over the years, OPPO has emerged as one of the most-preferred, innovative smartphone brands in the country, and rightly so! As the flagbearer of innovation in the consumer technology space, it has rapidly gained the trust of the new-age audience. The smart phone is known for its smooth and powerful performance across all the series, it has launched so far.

With a steady focus on offering top-notch user experience, OPPO has always delivered premium features, bundled neatly together with sleek aesthetics at most competitive price point. This is best embodied in OPPO’s A Series smartphones, which haves been a boon for users, who want their devices to not only exhibit technological supremacy but also act as an extension of their personality.

This is the reason why all OPPO’s A S¬¬¬eries smartphones have been extremely popular among its users. With its futuristic and user-friendly design, the smartphones in the A series have ensured an immersive and interactive experience for everyone. The brand introduced path-breaking features like quad camera and video stabilization technology through its A Series. This redefined the possibilities of a smartphone in one of the most-competitive consumer markets in the world.

And now, with the launch of OPPO A52, OPPO India is set to take this legacy forward with a new line of features that will disrupt the mid-segment series.



OPPO A52 flaunts a magnificent FHD+ punch-hole display with 1080P resolution in the affordable segment, which reinstates our faith in the brand’s ability to do the impossible! OPPO A52 is the perfect amalgamation of technology, performance, and aesthetics. It comes with a combination of 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, which is expandable up-to 256GB. The device also has a humongous 5000mAh battery that comfortably lasts all-day even with intensive usage.

OPPO A52 comes in two funky colour variants – Twilight Black and Stream White.

Given the intense competition in the space, most smartphone brands end up compromising on quality to offer a serviceable device. However, with its constellation design and funky colour variants – Twilight Black and Stream White – OPPO A52 is a stylish trendsetter. With advanced technology, a smart design and some of the coolest features on the block, the brand shines right through the clutter, and the A52 promises to be no different.

The device will be available across leading online and offline stores starting June 17, 2020 and is priced at INR 16,990/.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bear looks absolutely adorable scratching an itch on a pole. Watch
Jun 12, 2020 21:22 IST
Maharashtra crosses 1-lakh Covid cases, Uddhav says no to withdrawing relaxations
Jun 12, 2020 21:19 IST
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Jun 12, 2020 21:20 IST
Himachal health dept scam: Punjab firm employee gets bail
Jun 12, 2020 21:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.