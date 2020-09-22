Pearl Academy brings ‘Designing Services and Products with Artificial Intelligence’ programme by U.K’s Royal College of Art to India

The ‘Designing Services and Products with Artificial Intelligence’ programme will be offered to the third-year undergraduate students of Pearl Academy. (Pearl Academy)

Pearl Academy, India’s leading creative education institute, today announced collaborating with the Royal College of Art (RCA), U.K, to exclusively offer one of the world’s first Designing Services and Products with Artificial Intelligence courses to students in India.

This nine-week online/offline hybrid programme, developed and taught by the RCA faculties with delivery support from Pearl Academy, gives its students a strategic and applied understanding of the design principles supporting human-to-human-to-AI interactions, to develop AI ecosystems supported by products and services. The programme blends theoretical and practical units that teach how to deploy AI for fostering personal creativity and pursuing career ambitions and also for developing a responsible, inclusive, accessible, and sustainable strategy to innovation through design. The students will benefit and develop skills by experimenting with AI creatively to support the development of an individual project or to collaborate in an industry-sponsored project.

The ‘Designing Services and Products with Artificial Intelligence’ programme will be offered to the third-year undergraduate students of Pearl Academy and will consist of online and face-to-face units along with interactive seminars/workshops. The students will receive a certificate from the RCA upon completion of the programme.

Commenting on this unique opportunity, Nandita Abraham, president, Pearl Academy, said, “Designers are thinkers and doers. They channelize an organization’s creativity by collaborating in multidisciplinary teams, involving stakeholders, researching, brainstorming, prototyping, and testing. They apply interdisciplinary knowledge from the social sciences, business, marketing, IT, and engineering fields. This program from the Royal College of Art will enable our students to use AI as a game-changer in their designs and open up vast career avenues for them.”

Dr Laura Ferrarello, MRes Acting Head of Programme and MRes Design Pathway Leader at the Royal College of Art, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Pearl Academy to offer this programme to the students in India. With a global society looking for new strategic solutions to tackle and address complex issues, such as pandemics and climate change, this course brings Pearl Academy students in the RCA’s knowledge and experience in design strategies and AI technologies to nurture their ambition and motivation, to transform and shape society through their creative talent”.

About Pearl Academy

Pearl Academy is India’s leading creative education institution, as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & ICARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40+ under-graduate, post-graduate and professional development programs in design, fashion, business and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai and Bangalore. For 28 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System andconstructive tie-ups with industry bodies and international universities that arestrongly reflected in its placement record of over 99 % year-on-year. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com

About the Royal College of Art

The Royal College of Art started life in 1837 as the Government School of Design. Granted a Royal Charter and university status in 1967, RCA remains the world’s most influential postgraduate institutions of art and design, and has been ranked No.1 in the world for art and design for six consecutive years (2015-2020 QS World University Subject Rankings).

RCA graduates continue to influence the culture surrounding all of us. At the forefront of contemporary art and design today are, to name but a few, graduates such as designer Thomas Heatherwick, architect David Adjaye, fashion designer Christopher Bailey, photographer Tom Hunter, product designer Sam Buxton, inventor and industrial designer Sir James Dyson and film director Ridley Scott.

www.rca.ac.uk