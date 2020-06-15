PML SD Business School makes entire admission process online

Education systems around the world have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Governments have temporarily closed schools and colleges, thus affecting over 60% of the student population. In India, too, the step is expected to have short-term consequences on student life as well as far-reaching economic and societal consequences.

The present scenario has created both fear and confusion in the minds of the students regarding their future. They are concerned about their examinations and promotions to the next year. Students who have secured jobs through campus placements are afraid of withdrawal of job offers from corporates. Universities may also have to deal with a drop in the number of admissions as well as fee along with issues related to classroom teaching, projects and internships.

Various educational institutes are trying to adapt to the extraordinary circumstances. The newly launched ambitious endeavour by GGDSD College Society, Chandigarh -PML SD Business School-has braved the storm by innovating during these tough times. The School, which is AICTE approved, offers a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) with specializations such as Finance, Marketing, Human Resources and Operations and Total Quality Management. The course includes innovative modules such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Analytics.

The Society runs the prestigious GGDSD College, Chandigarh, which has been ranked among the top 100 colleges in the country by the NIRF, HRD Ministry, and granted an A+ grade by the UGC.

Upkar Krishan Sharma, president, GGDSD College Society, says, “For four and a half decades, GGDSD College Society has been offering value-based education to all sections of the society. We totally understand the anxieties of the students. In order to avoid any delay in the future plans of students, all admission-related procedures for the PGDM program have been completely made online. Applications are being accepted online and personal interviews of aspirants are also being conducted online.”

The school faculty is working from home to prepare for the new session. Director Dr. Dhingra, says, “We, at PML SD Business School, are contemplating starting online classes in case class-room teaching is not possible at the beginning of the session. The GGDSD College Society has also waived off the first installment of fee at the time of admission, in view of the ongoing crisis. The school is also providing interest subvention or interest subsidy to the extent of 2.5% p.a. on the education loan availed by a student. We are also in advanced discussions with banks for the sanction of education loans. Scholarships are being offered to deserving candidates. To learn more about PMLSD Business School, visit https://www.pmlsdbs.ac.in/.”