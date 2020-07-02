Portfolio, juries, graduation fervor: The show goes on at Pearl Academy despite COVID-19

Since the beginning of the lockdown, over 3,300 Pearl Academy students have undertaken 1,600 online classes every week, taught and mentored by 340 faculty members across various disciplines. (Pearl Academy)

India’s leading design, fashion, business, and media education institute, Pearl Academy, has successfully concluded the final-year jury and assessments for the graduating batch of 2020 and end-of-year assessment for students enrolled in various programs. These assessments, portfolio presentations, and jury were conducted online this year, owing to the restrictions caused by COVID-19. Amidst growing challenges across educational institutes of running the academic cycle in tandem, Pearl Academy has been able to achieve this milestone through the rigor put in by the academic team and the adaptability of the students.

A total of 1,270 final-year students and 2,028 non-final year students appeared for their online assessments. More than 150 virtual juries assessed students’ portfolios and projects. The list of these external members included Meher Castelino, a pioneer of fashion journalism in India; Rahul Vijay, Senior Fashion Stylist at GQ; Neeti Singh, Design Head, Genesis Colors; Farhana Farook, Managing Editor, Filmfare magazine; brand consultant Shubho Sengupta; and Alpana Khare, design consultant with the Delhi Urban Arts Commission.

In addition to this, 26 external examiners from around the world were engaged to validate the quality standards and the scores, and share their feedback with the students. The institute has also tied up with ARTSTHREAD, an international platform for designers, where the portfolios of the graduating students will be on display.

“In the current circumstances, this is a big achievement for the students and the academic team. We did not want COVID-19 to jeopardize the education of our students. Therefore, we worked on a two-pronged strategy to mitigate its impact. We shifted to online teaching and learning from the beginning of the lockdown and simultaneously started conducting virtual theoretical and practical examinations as per the schedule,” said Professor Nandita Abraham, president, Pearl Academy.

The virtual campus

Since the beginning of the lockdown, over 3,300 Pearl Academy students have undertaken 1,600 online classes every week, taught and mentored by 340 faculty members across various disciplines in design, fashion, contemporary media and new-age business.

Masterclasses have been organized with experts from renowned international universities like the Royal College of Art, Manchester Metropolitan University and Solent Southampton University, thereby providing students global exposure.

Exclusive industry mentoring sessions have also been conducted for Pearl Academy students with Snapchat India, WACOM, Association of Designers of India, Fashion Revolution and Event and Entertainment Management Association, Amazon India, Lifestyle and many other organizations.

“I am happy with the way my professors at Pearl Academy have mentored and engaged with me during this lockdown period. The virtual classes and assignments have kept me andmy classmates occupied, and we have utilized this time to enhance our knowledge by pursuing additional online courses on Coursera, facilitated by my institute,” said Kunwar Thapar, a student of Fashion Communication, School of Contemporary Media, Pearl Academy.

“We invested in the world’s leading learning management system, digitalization of the curriculum and training of our faculty in virtual teaching long before something as unprecedented as COVID-19 happened. We knew that technology wouldplay an integral role in providing enhanced and immersive learning experiences to millennials,” added Nandita.

To know more, visit https://pearlacademy.com/we-care/.

The Pearl Academy entrance exam is on July 18 and the last date to apply is July 13. To apply, log on to www.pearlacademy.com.