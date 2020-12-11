Rekindle your love affair with food

The coronavirus pandemic has redefined our relationship with most things in life that we hold dear. The months spent cooped up inside our homes has made us realise never to take the small joys of life for granted. While we eagerly wait for a vaccine, there is also a spirit of reaffirmed optimism that humankind will eventually emerge victorious in this battle against the deadly virus. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to claim that dining out tops the list of things, which we have been able to savour with renewed vigour since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Restaurants are not just an arena for culinary adventures. They are also spaces, where milestones are celebrated, bonds cherished and most importantly they are a defining factor in our relationship with food. The pandemic has not only made us feel the pang of missing our favourite dishes at our favourite restaurants but it has also made us crave for the feeling of creating memories with our loved ones while gathering around a table adorned with delicacies; glasses clinking in harmony with peels of laughter.

If you are craving to immerse yourself in the delectation of a fine dining experience without compromising on safety, then Marriott International has you covered. You can choose from a selection of all-day restaurants and cafes across Marriott’s properties in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad as they thrust open their doors to welcome you again. The ordeal of having to suppress your cravings has passed and it is time to step into a world of gastronomic marvel!

Here are the specialties that various Marriott properties have to offer in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

MUMBAI: Whether you are a connoisseur for Indian cuisine or a lover of Oriental or Japanese fare, you can be assured of reinvigorating your palate with an explosion of flavours at Marriott’s all-day dining venues across Mumbai - JW Marriott, The Westin, The St. Regis, Courtyard by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Renaissance.

NEW DELHI: Marriott International’s all-day restaurants are a microcosm of the gastronomical diversity that Delhi is famous for. Be it the best of Indian cuisines or the most unconventional and exotic global preparations; the all-day dining venues at Marriott International’s brands in New Delhi—including JW Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott, Westin, and Le Méridien—will ensure you get drawn into a culinary wonderland that you would never want to leave. Also, the open kitchens, live cooking stations, and live juice bars will leave you with an experience unlike never before.

KOLKATA: You can’t talk of food and not mention the City of Joy. Food forms an essential part of Bengali culture and the city boasts of some of the finest dining options in the country. Choose from classic dining venues at JW Marriott, Westin, Fairfield by Marriott where you’ll be treated to a range of international classics across breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Also expect lavish buffets and tempting à la carte meals prepared using the freshest of ingredients at these venues. Discover a perfect place to unwind. On the basis of your preference, order Indian or international fare or tease your taste buds by opting for a mix of both.

BENGALURU: The Silicon Valley of India is not only known for spearheading a tech revolution in India but it has also cemented a prominent spot for itself on India’s culinary map. The all-day restaurants and cafes at Marriott International’s Bengaluru brands that include Aloft, Marriott Hotels, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, JW Marriott, Sheraton, Renaissance, and The Ritz-Carlton offer an array of exciting culinary experiences that will tease and indulge your palate and more importantly, offer a testimony of the myriad culinary experiments and experiences that Bangalore is home to. Be it regional specialties or delectable global fare —there is something for everyone and irrespective of whether you are on a work trip or a holiday, the special weekend à la carte menus, live cooking stations along with an exclusive chef’s table experience leave you bewitched.

HYDERABAD: Yes, Biryani will be an indispensible chapter should you decide to have a culinary escapade in Hyderabad but the fare offered by the city are a complex yet delightful amalgamation of the traditional and the modern: just like the city itself. At the all-day dining venues at Courtyard by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Le Méridien, you will be spoilt for choice what with the spread enticing you with local goodies and international recipes. What’s more, the themed brunches on weekends will spare you of the trouble of having to devise an itinerary to keep you and your loved ones engaged on your days off.

As the year draws to a close, there is an effervescent sense of hope everywhere around – the hope that life has already started inching back to normal, albeit a new normal. As we get accustomed to this, let Marriott’s exquisite culinary creations whisk you into a world where celebrations continue to be marked with laughter and special moments with your loved ones are untainted by worries of safety and hygiene.