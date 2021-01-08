Respiratory allergies v/s Covid-19 v/s common cold v/s flu: Differences in symptoms

In these unprecedented times, it’s easy to get confused between the symptoms of Covid-19, respiratory allergies, and common cold/flu. A sore throat or a runny nose is enough to make you panic and think of the worst.

Watch this video, where our expert, Dr. Manish Prakash, tells you how you can easily spot the differences.

So, the next time you find yourself suffering from any of the symptoms, don’t immediately jump to conclusions. Reach out to a doctor, who can help resolve your doubts.

