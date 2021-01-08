Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brand Stories / Respiratory allergies v/s Covid-19 v/s common cold v/s flu: Differences in symptoms

Respiratory allergies v/s Covid-19 v/s common cold v/s flu: Differences in symptoms

It’s easy to get confused between the symptoms of Covid-19, respiratory allergies, and common cold/flu.Watch this video, where Dr.Manish Prakash helps simplify it all.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 12:22 IST

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio,

Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio. (HT Brand Studio)

In these unprecedented times, it’s easy to get confused between the symptoms of Covid-19, respiratory allergies, and common cold/flu. A sore throat or a runny nose is enough to make you panic and think of the worst.

Watch this video, where our expert, Dr. Manish Prakash, tells you how you can easily spot the differences.

 

So, the next time you find yourself suffering from any of the symptoms, don’t immediately jump to conclusions. Reach out to a doctor, who can help resolve your doubts.

To learn more about allergies and their management, visit www.allergyfree.co.in

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘PM Modi should take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine’: Tej Pratap Yadav
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Srinagar-Jammu national highway closed for 6th day
by Mir Ehsan
‘Please take it,’ Singapore PM says after getting Covid-19 vaccine
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Pedro Pascal: The rise of a star
by Rohan Naahar
BJP’s Ravi Kant Sharma is new Chandigarh mayor
by Munieshwer A Sagar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.