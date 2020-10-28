Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A Pro-grade flagship camera experience, now available at ₹44999

If it is a true flagship phone with a pro-grade camera offering spectacular all-round performance that you are looking for, Samsung has just the package for you. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is made for fans who want a top performing camera at a price point that won’t break the bank. The S20 FE offers an unmatched camera performance in the segment along with innovations that are at the core of a Galaxy S Series.

The FE in Galaxy S20 FE stands for “Fan Edition” and it’s a smartphone built with the fans in mind.

There are 5 bold and eye catching colors to choose from, a 16.40cm (6.5”) sAMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Triple-lens Camera set-up with 30X Space Zoom, Night Mode and Single Take. There’s also a 4500mAh Battery and a powerful Exynos 990 Processor to complete the package.

For the Galaxy S20 FE, most importantly, it is all about making an uncompromised camera experience more accessible, and it does that in an unquestionable manner.

Triple-camera set-up for the win!

Galaxy S20 FE offers a Pro-grade, Triple-lens Camera that lets you go wider, come closer, and get the perfect shot in a Single Take. Three cameras on the rear let you get that professional, #nofilter-worthy shot with ease and with a 32MP Front Camera on Galaxy S20 FE your selfies and vlogs will be taken to a whole new level.

The rear camera array includes a 12MP Wide Camera with Dual Pixel OIS, 1.8µm, f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP Ultra Wide lens with a fixed-focus and f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP f/2.4 3X Telephoto lens with OIS. The Wide lens and the Telephoto lens are Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)-enabled and users have plenty of options to choose from to grab the perfect shot.

Galaxy S20 FE has Samsung’s signature camera feature – Space Zoom, Single Take and Night Mode. There’s also Pro mode, Panorama, Night Live Focus, Live Focus Video, Food, Pro Video, Super Slow-mo, Slow-mo, and Hyperlapse to provide a complete package to the fans of photography.

Single Take allows you to capture up to 10 kinds of photos and videos (7 photos and 3 videos) from 3-10 seconds of capture. Single Take comes in handy when you have an active dog in your household or just an energetic friend; or, maybe, when you are watching a game of cricket in the neighbourhood. You don’t need to think twice about framing the perfect shot because Single Take will do it for you.

Samsung’s flagship cameras are unmatched and that doesn’t change with the Galaxy S20 FE. Users get an uncompromised flagship camera experience with all the bells and whistles. Photos from the main lens produce sharp details, good colours, and the dynamic range is pretty good. The main 12MP sensor and the Telephoto lens both provide crisp details and images are noise-free and the colour accuracy is on point.

There’s the Night Mode, which has seen constant improvements in hardware and software. This time, it’s the biggest Dual Pixel sensor that gives you vivid and clear night photos.

Over the years, Samsung has massively improved the Live Focus mode - where the background is blurred - and that shows in the Galaxy S20 FE. The images are sharp and edge detection is extremely precise!

The Galaxy S20 FE lets you get up-close to the action with Space Zoom. That’s one of the most impressive aspects of the Triple-lens Camera set-up. The zoomed-in shots with the Telephoto lens came out crisp and retained good details. The colours are vivid and this makes for some fantastic results.

All in all, Samsung has done a fantastic job of building a camera system at a price point that is accessible to one and to all. It’s the best possible experience for the user. All that you want to do. All that you love to do. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE lets you do that and more.

The Galaxy S20 FE from Samsung comes in five colours—Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Red, and Cloud White. It is available for a limited period at a special price of ₹44,999 with additional benefits of ₹5,600 as a part of festive promotions. You can get your hands on one through Samsung.com, leading online stores, and retail outlets across the country.