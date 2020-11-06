Samsung Galaxy S20 FE dominates the segment with its stunning colors, a Pro-grade camera with Space Zoom and a 120Hz display

Whether you’re a fan of photography, gaming, or filling your feed with everything that inspires you, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE provides it all. (Samsung)

It was on September 23, 2020, when the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched to much fanfare. The ‘FE’ stands for Fan Edition. It’s just what the fans asked for. It’s the Galaxy S20 at an affordable price point and with all the features expected from a true flagship.

This is the phone for people who want it all. Samsung listened to the fans, and created a phone that leaves compromise behind. This is the phone tailor-made for fans of all kinds. So whether you’re a fan of photography, gaming, or filling your feed with all that inspires you, Samsung put together the ultimate combination of flagship innovation. This is the phone that gives you what you want, to do more of what you love.

Galaxy S20 FE comes in 5 bold and vibrant hues. Your phone almost never leaves your hand, so it should be a seamless addition to your style and Galaxy S20 FE offers a wide range of on-trend hues with a sleek matte finish, from big and bold to subtle and classic. Samsung has also loaded the Galaxy S20 FE with top-of-the-line specifications. It’s got a 16.40cm (6.5”) Full HD+

Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage that is expandable by 1TB a fast charging 4500mAh Battery and much more.

Here’s what Galaxy S20 FE offers that other phones in the segment can’t match.

1. 5 stunning colors to choose from- pick the one that matches your personality

There are a plethora of color options to choose from—Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, and Cloud Red. ( Samsung )

For the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung has upped the ante in the style quotient. There are a plethora of color options to choose from—Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, and Cloud Red. While other flagship smartphones in the market have just two or three options, Samsung has gone all out. Every color is unique and is sure to garner its own set of fans. Choose any of the five and flaunt it!

2. A Pro-grade triple lens camera with Space Zoom and Single Take

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has one of the most versatile triple camera setups for the price. ( Samsung )

Samsung has a Triple Lens Camera setup on the rear of the Galaxy S20 FE. The main camera is a Dual Pixel 12MP lens (using Samsung’s ISOCELL sensor) and has an f/1.8 aperture. Then comes the 12MP ultra-wide lens (with 123* field-of-view), which has a fixed-focus and an f/2.2 aperture. Finally, there is the 8MP f/2.4 3x telephoto lens. Both the main and telephoto lenses are optical image stabilization (OIS) enabled. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera.

The photos from the main sensor are crisp and full of detail. It’s one of the most versatile Triple Camera setups for the price. With an ever-improving Night Mode, the Galaxy S20 FE holds its own against other flagship smartphones. Whether you’re out at a park or going to a restaurant for dinner with friends, the Galaxy S20 FE will shine bright in all lighting conditions.

The front-facing 32MP selfie camera is one of the best in its price range. The details are sharp and the colors aren’t oversaturated. Taking a group selfie in the portrait mode is a pure delight on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the front camera will surely bowl over the vlogger community.

The camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a jack-of-all-trades. It’s a camera that can suit any scenario.

3. Best-in-class display with 120Hz refresh rate

The smartphone features a 16.40cm (6.5”) Full HD+ Infinity-O Display that has barely-there bezels surrounding the flat edges ( Samsung )

The smoothest 120Hz display on any smartphone in its price range—yes, you read that right! It’s none other than the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The smartphone features a 16.40cm (6.5”) Full HD+ Infinity-O Display that has barely-there bezels surrounding the flat edges, and a small punch hole for the camera meaning a more immersive screen that makes your gaming, streaming, and video calling way more fun. All of this complimented by a 120Hz refresh rate, a feature so far reserved for much costlier phones.. There’s an always-on-display for quickly checking the time and notifications. With support for HDR10+ and a great screen-to-body ratio, the colors are vivid and the display provides for an immersive experience. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, making it durable.

Most other flagship smartphones on the market are still toying with 90Hz or even still 60Hz. It’s not as fluid and smooth as the 120Hz display on the Galaxy S20 FE. The display is smoother and provides for a better experience, no matter what you’re doing. Whether you’re scrolling through your social media feed, watching movies or playing games, the display shines throughout.

Samsung has also made it a point to keep the notch, which houses the selfie camera, as small as possible. In day-to-day usage, it’s hardly noticeable. Some other smartphones, whereas, have a notch large enough to ruin the experience.

4. An all-day intelligent battery that supports wireless charging

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 4500mAh all-day battery, with fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 4500mAh all-day battery, with fast-charging. There is also support for fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Finally, the Galaxy S20 FE also supports USB Power Delivery 3.0.

Most smartphones in this price range support fast-charging only up to 15W and don’t have any support for wireless charging. The Galaxy S20 FE is ahead of the competition, as it also supports reverse wireless charging.

Going cable-free is the future and Samsung is already supporting that movement in this price range.

5. Up to 1TB storage- never delete a moment again, ever!

With the Galaxy S20 FE, you can get either 128GB or 256GB as base storage. This can be expanded up to 1 TB via a microSD card. ( Samsung )

Are you someone who takes a lot of photos and videos? Do you store a lot of documents and media files on your smartphone so that you can view them on the go? Are you someone who listens to a whole lot of music in the highest quality possible? Well, then, you are someone who needs a lot more space in your smartphone!

Samsung has you covered. With the Galaxy S20 FE, you can get either 128GB or 256GB as base storage. This can be expanded up to 1 TB via a microSD card. In total, you’ll get much more than 1 TB of storage. That’s way more than most other smartphones on the market! Most neglect any expandable storage with the lack of a microSD card slot. To break it down for you, 1TB os storage space can hold around 300K photos or over 1000 hours of video of over 15000 hours of music.

6. Samsung DeX

One major advantage that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has over the competition is the Samsung DeX mode. With Samsung DeX, you can get some serious work done with a powerful desktop experience. Use it for productivity, creativity and much more. Your device is more capable than you know. Text your friends, watch a movie on the big screen, and get ready for your big presentation - all with Galaxy S20 FE assisted by DeX. The perfect tool for multitasking is now available with wireless connection giving you the multi-task like never before.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at ₹44,999, with additional festive benefits of ₹5,600. It is available on Samsung.com, leading online stores, and retail outlets across the country.

With all this, Samsung has delivered a smartphone for the fans. It’s a truly unbeatable flagship experience, or, as the tagline says, ‘All you want, to do all you love.’