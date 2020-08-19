Samsung M31s wows with its 64MP Intelli-Cam, monstrous battery, and premium design

The times we live in are completely different from what we have ever experienced. We’ve been spending all our time on our phones and no points for guessing, but they have indeed been our constant companions. Whether you want to click images of the new meal that you have concocted or show your friends your latest artwork, it all boils down to unleashing your creative side with your phone, but in a single take!

We are talking about a revolutionary technology by Samsung that lets you capture your favourite shots in a manner that you’ve never seen. Yes, you heard it right - the #MonsterShot M31s comes with India’s leading 64MP Intelli-Cam with single take, so that you can capture photos with filters on, use the smart crop feature, go through the AI-selected best moments, experiment with the wide-angle shots and generate videos in modes such as 4k videos, hyperlapse, and boomerang. And if you think Intelli-Cam is only about software, then it’s not true - M31s has a superior Sony sensor for enhanced output.

Sometimes, one is in a dilemma about capturing a moment or knowing what to post on social media - that’s where Single Take will help you again. It clicks all the images at once and presents before you several options to choose from, without you losing out on the moment. Oh, and remember, this feature is not just restricted to the rear camera. You can use Single Take from the front camera as well that has a resolution of 32MP!

Quad camera set-up

his brilliant smartphone offers many firsts, including a Sony Sensor IMX682 that has never been seen before in an M-series device. ( Samsung )

The quad camera set-up on the M31s - 64MP+ 12MP+ 5MP+ 5MP will impress you and how! This brilliant smartphone offers many firsts, including a Sony Sensor IMX682 that has never been seen before in an M-series device. It ensures all the images and videos are captured at a higher resolution and with enhanced clarity.

Speaking of the rear camera set-up, there’s a 64MP main lens with an aperture size of F1.8 and 0.8 um pixel size, so that all your pictures are brilliant, whether day or night. The 12MP ultrawide lens offers a better field of view of 123 degrees; on the other hand, the 5MP Macro lens captures pictures as close as 4cm near the object.

There’s also a 5MP Depth Camera with Live Focus that allows you to take professional photos. So get set to click some pretty portraits and showcase them on your social media feeds!

Brilliant battery

The phone goes from 0 to 100 in up to 97 minutes! ( Samsung )

The phone comes with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery, so users can go on and on without worrying about running out of fuel! The results are far from ordinary - you can enjoy up to 27 hours of video playtime, up to 51 hours of voice calls, and up to 125 hours of music playtime.

What’s more, the phone goes from 0 to 100 in up to 97 minutes. Complementing this monstrous battery is a 25W fast charging support that has never been seen before. The competition brands have only 18W charging; therefore, Samsung M31s is miles ahead!

Samsung also offers the reverse charging feature in this device, so that you can make the most of the brilliant battery!

The Impressive 64MP Intelli-Cam

Using the Single Take feature, one can take several types of images. ( Samsung )

Using the Single Take feature, one can take several types of images: An original image shot with the 64MP Intelli Cam, an AI-detected ‘Best Moment Selection’, a still image with the Samsung Camera Filter, a black and white photo, an AI Smart Crop photo, an ultra-wide shot, and a single-frame capture.

Moreover, it can be used to take videos like Original shot with the 64MP Intelli-Cam, Fast-forward video, and Boomerang video.

Selfies galore

If you are a selfie lover, then you’re truly in for a treat! Samsung M31s has a 32MP Front Camera that is ideal for clicking the best selfies. What’s more, you can also take slo-fies (yes, that’s a real thing) or slow-motion videos with the selfie camera. And if that was exciting, then there’s more. You can also take 4K videos using the front camera, and guess what, it comes packed with some innovative features like Single Take, AR emoji and AR doodles!

Massive display and design

The phone boasts stunning colours, and a greater resolution - its contrast ratio is 78960: 1, while its peak brightness is 420 nits. ( Samsung )

The smartphone comes with a 6.5”Infinity-O sAMOLED display that ensures an immersive experience with minimal interruption. It comes with a screen ratio of greater than 91%. What’s more, it boasts stunning colours, and a greater resolution - its contrast ratio is 78960: 1, while its peak brightness is 420 nits.

It also wows the user with its glossy premium gradient design, and comes with Gorilla Glass 3 for enhanced protection. The phone is sleek, and only 9.3 mm thin. Trust us, no one will be able to take their eyes off your phone - it is a beauty!

Millennials, especially those who love binge-watching, will absolutely treasure this phone. It’s also a win-win for those who love to play experiential games on their smartphones.

What’s more?

The Samsung M31s runs on the trusted Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with the OneUI software that is designed to make using larger smartphones easier and more visually appealing. ( Samsung )

Samsung M31s is also a powerful performer. It runs on the trusted Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with the OneUI software that is designed to make using larger smartphones easier and more visually appealing. This ensures you enjoy a lag-free experience and smooth transition, whether you are scrolling through apps or playing a game!

The device is available in two elegant colours - Mirage Black and Mirage Blue - and comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB Internal Memory and 8GB RAM + 128GB Internal Memory. You also have the option of expanding the storage space by up to 512 GB with an external memory card.

Celebrities have also not been able to keep themselves away from the phone. Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh and playback singer Neha Kakkar have shared their #MonsterShots, and the results are gorgeous as ever!

The #MonsterShot is available at Rs 19,499 for the base model (6GB+128GB), while the 8GB variant comes at Rs 21,499. We definitely can’t wait to get our hands on this one!