Samsung’s Quick Switch & Content Suggestions are the answer to all your smartphone privacy woes!

Samsung has introduced a ground-breaking innovation called Quick Switch, which allows you to switch from a private to a main gallery on your phone in a matter of seconds. (Samsung)

Imagine this: you’re in office, surrounded by colleagues who are all looking into your phone. They can’t stop laughing at a meme that you’ve made about your boss. Even you cannot hold back your chuckle.

Suddenly, your boss appears and you freeze. And the first thought that strikes your mind is: what if he asks for my phone? What then?

In moments like these, wouldn’t you love to have a feature on your phone that lets you instantly switch to a version where the meme doesn’t exist? We bet you’d be!

Quick Switch: Your privacy bolstered with just a double click

Samsung has introduced a ground-breaking innovation called Quick Switch, which allows you to switch from a private to a main gallery on your phone in a matter of seconds. All you need to do is double click the power key. Yes, it’s that simple!

Here’s how actor Radhika Madan used this feature to her advantage.

Quick Switch, which is available on the Galaxy A51 and A71, also works for WhatsApp, and the browser and the other apps.

The video below shows how you can activate it:

Without doubt, Quick Switch is the answer to what Gen Z and millennials always look for: convenience, seamlessness, and discretion. You can think of it as a secret locker to your personal life.

Gone are the days when people would be apprehensive about sharing their smartphone with a friend or colleague. “Will they access any content or chats that I don’t want them to?” was a question that constantly swirled in a user’s mind. Quick Switch is the answer to all this and more.

Furthermore, the private versions of the apps reside in the Secure Folder on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 which is secured by Samsung Knox

With Quick Switch enabled, you can hand over your smartphone to anyone without any hesitation. If you’ve forgotten to lock your phone, then fear not! Quick Switch will ensure that your private information is not accessible to anyone but you.

Intelligent Content Suggestions – The innovation you never knew you needed

There’s more to Samsung’s privacy innovations. The intelligent Content Suggestions feature is an ‘On Device AI’ feature that ensures complete privacy on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. It suggests images that should be moved to the Secure Folder basis pre-set identifiers.

Watch this video to know more.

For all the times that your sister saw pictures of that party you never told her about, this is one feature that will definitely come to your rescue.

Samsung steps up game in mid-range segment

With the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, one can live the stress-free Alt Z Life. Your space will always be your space, thanks to Quick Switch and intelligent Content Suggestions.

Made specifically for Gen Z and millennials, the features provide complete privacy and peace of mind to the user. With all our data, both personal and professional, stored on our smartphones, keeping the private life private has always been a challenge, especially in a culture as open as ours. By introducing these features, Samsung has solved to a great extent for the same.

The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones are true all-rounders and the perfect daily companions in today’s world. With these phones, life is fun, rewarding, and full of freedom. Move on up to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 and have no reason to ever look back.