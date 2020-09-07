Samsung sets a new bar for privacy with industry-first innovations such as Quick Switch & Content Suggestions on Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71

Samsung has come up with an industry-first privacy feature called Quick Switch, which helps ease the anxiety you face when handing over your smartphone to someone. All it takes is a double click of the power key! (Samsung)

Millennials and Gen Z use their smartphones for everything under the sun - taking photos, playing games, keeping in touch with friends and family, and searching for anything and everything on Google.

But when you’re that attached to your phone, you feel protected about it all the time. And can you really refuse when your friends or family (especially your cute little siblings) want to look at your smartphone? Even if all they want is to try out the camera, passing your phone around means that there’s every chance of your private content being out in the open!

Join in on the Alt Z Life, where your private life remains private. Samsung has come up with an industry-first privacy feature called Quick Switch, which helps ease the anxiety you face when handing over your smartphone to someone. All it takes is a double click of the power key!

Both Quick Switch and Content Suggestions (which helps you identify and secure your private photos) have been introduced under Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ initiative, and are available on the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51.

Let’s find out more about the features.

Quick Switch: The quickest way to securing your privacy

Are you one of those who leave their smartphones on their work desks when they step out for lunch or a chai break? Are you one of those who allow others to read articles/documents on their phones? Fret not. Quick Switch is here to ensure what is private remains private.

Quick Switch caters to everything one needs to live an Alt Z Life. It’s both convenient and seamless. When you have to share your smartphone with others, a double tap of the power key is all you need.

The Quick Switch feature can be used to quickly switch between private and public modes of not just the gallery but other apps like web browser and WhatsApp. No one will notice when you’ve switched over.

When someone wants to see your gallery, you can just show them the public version. The private content stored in the Secure Folder is accessible only by you. All the photos you do not want to share with others will be safely secured in the Secure Folder, powered by defence grade Samsung Knox.

Content Suggestions: An intelligent way of sorting what’s private and what’s not

Content Suggestions is an ‘On-Device AI’ feature inside the Secure Folder. Content Suggestions uses the on-device AI-powered engine to suggest certain images (from pre-selected identifiers) to be moved to the Secure Folder.

The user can define people and faces, and even types of images, which they want to tag as private. Thereafter, Content Suggestions will intelligently suggest photos to be moved to the private gallery, where no one else can access them.

To enhance the privacy of the user, the on-device AI solution does all the processing within the device, and there is no interaction with any server or cloud.

These features have been brought to the mid-range segment by Samsung for the first time and we’re happy someone is prioritizing the consumers’ privacy.

Keeping in mind Gen Z and millennials, the Quick Switch and Content Suggestions features provide complete control of privacy to the user and ensure peace of mind.

Knox Security

The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 devices are secured by Samsung Knox, a multi-layered defense-grade security platform, built into One UI software that is based on Google’s Android OS.

This military -grade privacy system encrypts and secures all your data on your smartphone. Samsung is in a league of its own with industry-first privacy innovations.

For living the Alt Z Life, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are by far the best choices.