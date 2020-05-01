Spreading awareness about Covid-19, Bollywood shows its support

It is no surprise that we are currently going through one of the most challenging crises in the history of mankind. The novel coronavirus has caused a global pandemic; uncertainty and chaos have become the order of the day. Rising number of deaths and plummeting economies have only worsened our situation. In a quest to understand this contagious disease, and with the World Wide Web at our fingertips, we are reading up on the Covid-19 crisis in order to better prepare ourselves. However, how much of this information is actually true? How much is really in our control? Do WhatsApp forwards contain more fake news than facts? The questions are endless.

Misinformation about the virus is probably more dangerous than the virus itself. Every social media channel is rife with rumours which originated from the dark depths of the internet and have since been consumed by thousands of people. Such a precarious situation requires awareness gained from reliable sources. And, who better than Bollywood actors to help spread the same? With millions of fans spread across the globe, these stars can utilise their influence to make a difference.

Spearheading this effort is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Last month, the actress organised an Instagram Live session for her 52.4 million followers with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from WHO and Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen. Encouraging listeners to ask questions to the frontliners, Chopra urged everyone to arm themselves with credible information to beat the pandemic.

In a recent video – an initiative of the Maharashtra government and director Rohit Shetty – Bollywood bigwigs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh listed down the dos and don’ts of resisting the infection. The precautionary measures mentioned included maintaining regular hand hygiene, being mindful about the common symptoms, avoiding unnecessary travel, eating home-cooked food and so on.

In order to safeguard ourselves against a deadly virus, it’s crucial to listen to individuals who can give us detailed instructions about the same. And, who better to do it than a Covid-19 survivor herself? Thanks to Jacqueline Fernandez, millions of her fans learnt more about the disease when the actress went live on Instagram with a Covid-19 survivor from Surat. The latter elaborated on her time spent in the hospital, the symptoms she faced and how she recuperated.

Other than spreading awareness about the health hazards of the virus, celebrities are talking about its social implications. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was recently lauded for a heartfelt poem that he wrote and recited on his Instagram profile. The poem reiterated how people from the bottom rungs of the society – the ones serving us day in and day out – are going to be impacted the most by this crisis.

Sonakshi Sinha urged all to be considerate towards their househelps and treat them as fellow human beings battling the same issues as everyone else, crippled further by financial challenges. The actress also took to Instagram to encourage us to donate sanitizers and masks to the needy.

Such gestures can help us weather the storm. It’s heartening to see some of our favourite faces shift their focus – even though momentarily – from entertainment to education.