Spruce up your home this Diwali!

The festival of lights, Diwali, is celebrated with much fervour across the country and sprucing up the home in preparation of the big day is an age-old custom. This year has been an unprecedented one for all of us and the festive season, too, will have to be celebrated with safety and precaution.

The home has become our cosy haven as most of us stay indoors to keep safe. This makes it all the more important to decorate this space with special gusto and effort.

Here is all the inspiration you need to deck up your home for this Diwali that will make it look beautiful and also ensure that you stay healthy and safe!

1. Pep up your upholstery: Add colour to your home and make the interiors feel new by adding some organic, allergen-free, environment-friendly and timeless linens and upholstery for your furniture. For those who want to take the quick route, new cushion covers, table runners and bed covers will also do the trick!

2. Add new colours to your walls with protection: Freshly painted walls will change the look and feel of the entire space.

3. Light it up: To celebrate the festival of lights, you can introduce some fresh lighting inside the home. You can play around with the colours and textures by changing the shades on your lamps, placing brightly coloured aroma candles on the side tables and hanging some sparkling fairy lights in the living room. This will bring in festive cheer indoors.

4.Take the artistic route: Diwali is a time when families come together to bond and celebrate. Why not make it more special by creating a ‘Memory Wall’ with photographs from the past year; use artworks created by the children in virtual classes or create something with your family specifically for Diwali. This way you can make this year special and share the feeling of gratitude with your loved ones.

5. Introduce a green corner: Introduce some green into the living space by bringing in some indoor plants and adding to the aesthetic appeal and sooth your senses as well. Indoor plants such as Snake Plant, Bamboo Palm, English Ivy release fresh oxygen purifying the air inside the home. This is perfect for the season when pollution levels hit all-time high!

6. Dress up your windows: Ventilation is the key during quarantine. So, open up those windows and deck them up with gorgeous torans, hangings and vandanvaars. For bad AQI days, invest into a sleek-looking air purifier that will remove dust, allergens and smoke that make their way into the home during Diwali and ensure your well-being.

7. Let the walls speak: Adorn the walls by opting for some classic paintings that reflect the ‘Indian’ festive spirit or bring out your creative side with some eye-catching, do-it-yourself (DIY) banners, photo walls or mirrors. You can also use terracotta ware (get it online or from a nearby store) framed in bold borders and put up on bare walls.

8.Quintessential Diyas and Rangoli: Light beautiful handmade diyas and place them at the entrance of the house. Add some laung and camphor to it as well since it is believed to bring in prosperity and abundance of wealth for your family. A Rangoli will add to the festivities too. If art is not your thing, invest into numerous readymade rangoli stickers that can be directly pasted on the floors.

9. Adding the floral touch: Flowers make your home fragrant and are known to lift up spirits. You can get an assortment of potted ones for the outdoor spaces and use flower-filled vases as a centerpiece for the indoors. Using marigold garlands are a Diwali tradition that never gets old and you can use them in combination with other flowers for decorating doorways and railings.

10. Get the outdoor space ready: Show your holiday cheer by paying some attention to the outdoors too. Spruce up those plants, give the pots a fresh coat of paint and add some twinkling fairy lights to make your home the brightest one on the street. Some candles and wax diyas will add to the festive feel as well!