‘Stay together and view fertility treatment as a battle that needs to be won together’

Dear couples,

Broaching the topic of infertility with your partner is not easy for a majority of couples, who are unable to conceive. Different people have different comfort zones and the odds of conception can take a toll on the healthiest relationships, as partners get trapped in a blame game on who is to be held responsible.

It is important to be empathetic and keep your position grounded. Infertility is perfectly curable, and the idea is to sail through the journey of having a baby together. I would recommend the following tips to discuss infertility with your partner:

Time it well

Select a peaceful and comfortable place, which is free from any distractions. Both the partners must have undivided focus on the discussion. Avoid discussing the subject at the end of a busy day and address yourselves as ‘we’. Talking is also a great way to see how devoted and empathetic your partner is towards you and whether he or she is willing to take on this journey with you.

Be open and understanding

It is very important to talk compassionately without blaming or putting pressure on your partner. Young couples might feel disappointed or in some cases even feel cheated, if they are unable to have a baby. However, one must ensure that the conversation is two-way and not intended to make or break a relationship. It is important to understand what your partner is going through.

Keep no secrets

Making assumptions can sabotage even the healthiest relationships. It is best to be frank and honest and not hide anything from your partner. Young couples often hide details about conditions like irregular periods or medical history of thyroid, which can lead to infertility. They are unsure of how the partner will react. But it is best to tell your partner and overcome these hurdles as a team.

Avoid intrusion

Involving parents and the family into affairs of infertility often lead to irrevocable differences between couples. Everyone intends to present their point of view and more often than not the female partner is blamed for lack of conception, which can sabotage the relationship. It is best to discuss the issue mutually and turn to an expert for a way out.

Be open to accept help

Discuss your problem with a fertility expert as a unit. We encourage couples to come to our clinic together so that they can discuss their problems openly without the presence of parents or siblings. We hear them out and give them time to go home and think about the options together. Share your thoughts openly and if you are still not able to make up your mind, meet a counsellor to understand the treatment options.

Stay positive

We have seen cases where the sperm count, or egg count is absolutely zero and the couple needs to take a donor egg or sperm to go ahead. This can wreak havoc in their lives. Keep your conversations very positive and focussed towards a solution to the problem. Only couples, who are strong and positive, can tide through such situations.

Don’t let infertility affect your sex life

We have often observed women losing interest in sex once they start having a conversation about seeking treatment for infertility. The only thing on their mind is having a baby and they start avoiding their husbands. A healthy relationship is very important for a married couple.

Love love love

Infertility can cast a scary cloud over your relationship. It is very important to communicate well and remember that it is not anyone’s fault. You need to love each other completely to accept your partner’s faults. Stay together and view fertility treatment as a battle that needs to be won together.

Yours truly,

Dr Alia Reddy

Dr. Reddy is an Infertility Specialist and Medical Director, Medicover Fertility Center, Hyderabad.

You can also read more about IVF, fertility and related issues by visiting our site or clicking www.parentsoffertility.com

