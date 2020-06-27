‘Stress levels have a direct impact on hormones, which control the reproductive system’

Dear couples,

Do you know that an increasing number of young couples are having trouble getting pregnant? And this increasing infertility in millennials only seems to be growing.

According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, about 10-14% of the Indian population is affected by infertility, with higher rates reported in urban areas where one in every six couples is affected. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates the overall prevalence of primary infertility in India between 3.9-16.8%.

Unlike even a few decades earlier when infertility was attributed solely to the woman partner, males are at an increasing risk too. Today, in about 40% cases, the male factor is responsible for infertility in couples.

A large number of young men and women are delaying marriage and childbirth and are way past their peak fertility years by the time they decide to go the family way. While there are many causes of infertility, age definitely plays a huge part in it.

A UK study revealed that the average age for women to deliver has increased four times, compared to 20 years ago. The situation is similar in India where the average age for conception has risen considerably. Genetically, Indian women have been found to lose their egg reserves 3-4 years earlier than their Western counterparts due to factors ranging from our genetic make-up to lower levels of nutrition in women.

Females are at the peak of their fertility at the age of 25 years. With each passing year after that, this mass fertilize capacity only reduces gradually. After the age of 35 years, the quality of eggs also reduces making chances of pregnancy very low even if they go for interventions such as In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) due to chromosomal problems.

Even for men, age impacts both the quality and quantity of sperms in semen counts. When these are used for fertilization, the chances of pregnancy are reduced and there is an increased risk of miscarriage. Advanced age also increases chances of co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, which further reduce the chances of pregnancy.

Another major cause for infertility in today’s generation is stress. Men and women are focussed on their careers and work late hours. Stress levels have a direct impact on hormones, which control the reproductive system and are known to affect the production of eggs in women and sperms in men.

Lifestyles have changed and a lot of harmful chemicals that we take in from everyday choices like eating out and consumption of junk food, use of plastic containers, application of make-up for women, from eating fruits and vegetables which are not organic and laden with pesticides are also directly linked to rising infertility.

Every woman is born with the eggs that form her ovarian reserve. After she hits puberty, this egg reserve gets exhausted with her cycle every month and when they are finished, she hits menopause. We have been witnessing many younger patients coming to the clinic with decreased egg counts. They could be as young as 25 years. This is being caused by toxins in the environment.

High levels of pollution are causing our genes to mutate, and this is only adding up to the woes. Statistics have shown how the morphology and mortality of the sperms is gradually decreasing. We get patients from different parts of the country and have seen the quality of sperm in semen parameters vary from region to region. Samples from Tamil Nadu show sperm counts at 30-40 million while those from other states are even at 100 million levels. The difference is being attributed to increased levels of pollution in this state.

The change

While lifestyle changes like a healthy diet, proper sleep and exercise can ward off some of the risks, it is important to be aware of your biological clock. In Western countries, people are career-oriented and get married late. But they don’t wait to lose eggs and opt for procedures like freezing their eggs. Later in life when they find a male partner, these eggs can be retrieved and fertilized to make embryos. This is starting out in India too, but is not so common yet.

Young people over the age of 25 years must come for check-ups. Simple tests can be carried out to check for egg/sperm quality and highlight issues, if any. Those who have decreased reserves can be alerted and can plan marriage and children early before the eggs disappear.

Smoking and drinking affect fertility and must be occasional. One should stick to home-cooked food to keep obesity at bay. ‘Back to the basics’ should be the mantra.

Yours truly,

Dr. N Sanjeeva Reddy

Dr. Reddy is Professor and Head, Department of Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), Chennai.

