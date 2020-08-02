Tap into the potential of incredible fast charging with OPPO Reno4 Pro’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology

Walk into a store or scroll through the web and you will find plenty of smartphones to choose from. Delve deeper and you’ll know only a few smartphones stand out from the rest. One such brand is OPPO, which is synonymous with innovation. Over the years, it has proved its mettle by introducing one path-breaking feature after another.

When it comes to charging technology, OPPO’s 65W fast-wired charging has shaken the status quo. Its smartphones always pack in the best features—from powerful performance to brilliant imaging capabilities to stunning designs. It is even believed that OPPO will introduce 125W wired fast charging or wireless charging in the near future. This delightful feature will fully charge your phone in just 20 minutes!

No wonder I was so excited to get hold of its latest offering, the Reno4 Pro. And I must say that the phone, launched on July 31, completely lived up to my expectations. In fact, there were surprises galore.

Read to find out.

Stunning display

OPPO has always been one of firsts. This time, too, I was thrilled to see that the Reno4 Pro has a 3D Borderless Sense Screen that curves 55.9 degrees, along with a 90 Hz refresh rate and up to 180 Hz touch sampling rate. And guess what, even with the naked eye, you can observe the smoothness of the display, especially when you go through a photo album or scroll through social media.

I also couldn’t miss the slim design of the phone. It boasts a single punch-hole display, with a screen-to-body ratio up to 92.01% and a 6.5-inch E3 Super AMOLED screen. The display offers vivid images with brighter and clearer pixels even under direct sunlight.

OPPO’s commitment to its users is something I absolutely love about the brand. We are almost always on our smartphones, and we do not realise how much eye strain that causes, but OPPO does. The Reno4 Pro comes with TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification which minimises unnatural light that’s not good for the human eye. It also comes with a complementary Eye Care Mode to reduce screen flickers and enhance the user experience. You will not feel any eye fatigue, especially when you are reading a book or watching a show at night.

Blazing fast charging

From attending meetings to jotting down work notes, we do everything on our phone. So it can be a dampener if the battery runs out and we have to wait a while for the battery to be charged. Fret not, with the OPPO Reno4 Pro, that’s taken care of. The phone comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, which offers high-quality performance and, at the same time, is the first in the series to have this feature.

In addition, it flaunts up to 10V/6.5A and 65W flash charging. I watched videos for four hours with only five minutes of charging. It also gets fully charged in just 36 minutes. Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it?

OPPO ensures every aspect is taken care of, which is why it has not compromised with safety. The five layers of protection ensures that each node of the charging adapter, cable, mobile phone, and battery has its own protection chipset that monitors whether the voltage and current are within a safe and reasonable range at each node. And in case something is off, you need not worry, because the flow of current stops.

SuperVOOC 2.0 on the Reno4 Pro has also passed stringent safety tests by the German independent safety authority, TÜV Rheinland. So, you can be rest assured about its enhanced safety.

Several power saving models that make this smartphone reliable even when the battery is extremely low. According to OPPO’s test, the Ultra Power Saving Mode on the phone allows you to have a WhatsApp chat for 1.5 hours or make calls for 77 minutes, with 5% of battery.

There’s also a Super Night Time Standby mode, thanks to which the Reno4 Pro only consumes 2% power the whole night for about 8 hours.

Incredible imaging

Every time you think of OPPO, you can’t help but think of its brilliant imaging features. Using just one tap, the AI Color Portrait makes the person in the shot stand out in natural colour, and mutes the background colors into black and white. It also supports real-time preview, so users will know exactly what they are shooting. This feature can be seen in both the front and rear cameras of the Reno4 Pro.

If you love taking photographs, then this phone is going to be your best buddy. I have clicked some of the most stunning shots of food, people, and everything around me.

And if you think taking shots at night is tedious, it really isn’t. There’s a Night Flare Portrait feature that automatically superimposes a mix of transparent and bright blurred light spots on the background, while enhancing the color to create a vivid and vibrant night portrait with natural bokeh effect with just one tap.

For selfie lovers, this is a phone that matches no other. It has an Ultra Night Selfie Mode that optimises photos and brightens both dimly-lit environments and the people within the shot. You can capture stunning selfies even with low lighting or under a street lamp. Plus, there’s an Ultra Dark Mode!

This phone will impress you at all time. You can take photos with utmost clarity at up to 108MP during the daytime with its high-resolution algorithm. It accentuates the images with retina-level clarity to capture rich details and textures, be it the veins of a leaf or a sculpture.

Power-packed performance

What’s a good smartphone that does not brag of top-notch performance capabilities? Thankfully, the OPPO Reno4 Pro ticks all the right boxes. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, with an 8nm process and Low Power DDR4X Semiconductor.

What’s more, it also has a 3D Multi-cooling system that comprises a Graphite Tube, a Graphite Sheet and Copper Foil Three-dimensional Cooling. This advanced cooling system keeps the phone heat under control.

Coming to performance, I couldn’t be more impressed. Its single-core CPU performance has increased by 46%, and its multi-core CPU performance has increased by about 22%, according to the Geekbench test result. Plus, the GPU performance is 40% enhanced, according to the Manhattan test result.

And there’s more…

Are you waiting to get your hands on this phone? Just a few more days, because the OPPO Reno4 Pro goes on sale on August 5!

Trust OPPO to throw more surprises. The brand has also launched an incredible smartwatch that runs on Google’s Wear OS. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC, the watch features a curved flexible AMOLED display. It also has an Apollo co-processor.

It’s a win-win, isn’t it?