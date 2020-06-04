TechBee is a great career choice for Class XII students, here’s why

Contributing to the ‘Skill India’ mission of the government, the HCL TechBee Program prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL.

There is a soaring interest amongst school students to make a mark in the world of IT and engineering, but do they possess the right skills to do so? Amid an environment of ever-increasing competition, it is critical to be armed with the right skill set to achieve success, and that’s exactly where the HCL TechBee program steps in.

This work-integrated program trains and hires students, who have completed their 10+2 education. Contributing to the ‘Skill India’ mission of the government, the HCL TechBee Program prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL. Each student goes through rigorous training for 12 months to become a software engineer.

This training program, focusing on job-oriented courses after 12th, has been launched in Noida, Lucknow, Madurai, Chennai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad with over 2000 students benefiting since the launch in 2017.

What is it that makes TechBee a cut above the rest?

Job assurance

Job assurance is an important part of HCL’s TechBee program. Candidates start their careers in Application & Software Development, Infrastructure Management Support, and Design Engineering, and get the right opportunities to be a part of exciting projects!

Holistic training

The program gives students an early-start advantage to shape their careers. It’s a great opportunity for students looking for exciting career choices after 12th. The one year TechBee Training Program provides training that the candidates receive is clustered into the following sets:

Foundation Training Program – Technical foundation training to create a deployment-ready talent pool

Technology / Domain Training – Stream-specific training to ensure that all tasks pertaining to the role can be performed

Role Specific Training – Hands-on project work to be assigned during the professional practice term

Candidates also receive access to the Learning Management System for peer-based discussions, online assessments, and related assignments.

Financial independence

Each of the students who enroll in the TechBee program have an assured job with HCL post successful completion of the training program. TechBee candidates earn a stipend of INR 10,000 / month during training and a salary of INR 2 – 2.20 lacs per annum on starting their full-time job with HCL. Financial independence makes candidates self-reliant and also inculcates a sense of financial freedom amongst these students from an early age.

Financial assistance

Financial assistance is also taken care of by the program, so that there is no additional burden on parents or students. A waiver of 100% is offered if a candidate scores 90% or above in the training, while a 50% waiver is offered when a candidate scores between 85-90% in the training.

The selection process

a. Interested students who wish to be a part of the program have to appear for an entrance test called HCL SAT online test that consists of quantitative, logical reasoning and language abilities. The test is open to students all over India, who have completed their class XII in 2019 and 2020 and they can easily register online.

b. Eligible candidates will be invited to take the HCL SAT exam.

c. After candidates clear the entrance test, they undergo a face-to-face interaction with HCL selection committee

d. Once the interview is cleared, candidates start a 1 year prestigious TechBee Training Program. On successful completion of the training program these candidates are deployed with HCL.

The bottom line

TechBee is a ray of hope for students, who want to carve their niche in the IT industry from an early age. The program gives an edge to students in this fast-paced world, where the right skills are important to prove your mettle!