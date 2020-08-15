Ten commandments for becoming an ace online poker player

Poker is a game of skill and endurance. Each player gets multiple chances to display their best moves, strategies and skills to secure a win. While knowing the right rules and moves is important, what you do off the felt can also have an impact on your game.

Champion poker players are dedicated to the game even off the table. A star player needs to be in good form, both mentally and physically to win a tournament. This is one of the reasons why PokerStars has roped in the Ex- Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their new Brand Ambassador. His calm composure on and off the field, focus on mental and physical health are inspiring qualities that every poker player should live by.

So, here are some expert tips that will help you ace the game.

1.Stay calm and don’t give in to pressure

Poker players need to take quick decisions after accessing moves of the opposing teams. Poker, as a game, has nothing to do with emotions but the thrill and pace of events, cou-pled with luck and probability, often cause an adrenaline rush. The game requires some quick mathematical calculations and the key to winning it is by staying calm and composed to device your next move. This is much like the game of cricket where champions like Dhoni are known for their poise even while taking quick decisions in highly stressful situations.

2.Warm up before the game

Much like other sports players dedicate some time to warm up exercises before the actual game. Poker players must also get their brains oiled and moving before they start playing a critical hand. Utilize this time to evaluate your past games, errors in judgements or winning moves to ensure you have a strong strategy to apply in this game.

3.Read up to learn more about the game

This is a game of technique and skill, which requires the right guidance. Some of the best players in the world have published books on the game which give you a flavour of the many tricks and brilliant moves this game holds. In fact, experts suggest that you should regularly read up on the game to stay informed and updated to understand what makes it skilful. It is known that players who have a knack for reading have a definite edge over those who learn only from experience.

4.Enrol into PokerStars School

PokerStars School is a great place for beginners to start their journey on learning more about the basics of the game. The training is free and can be customised based on your prowess – it has something for everyone- from beginners to professional players. The training is available in a range of languages and offers expert strategies in skills such as bankroll management, cash games and multi-table tournaments.

5.Watch live poker streams on Twitch

Poker as a game is quick to grasp but has many layers of complexity involved in it. Players can easily get acquainted with the basic rules, but this game of skill needs one to think strategically and play responsibly. It is imperative for players to keep learning new things and seeking out new ways to improve their poker strategy. A great way of doing this is by following live streams on PokerStars Twitch, where live commentaries by experts take you through the finer nuances of the high-pressure freezeouts.

6.Learn from the professionals

In today’s world, you can get guidance from some of the best players across the world at the click of a button. There are several training sites where experts regularly post training videos. For instance, in a series on YouTube called ‘Off the Felt’, Team PokerStars Pro, Muskan Sethi takes you through the fine nuances of the game like range, position, and best moves. Webinars are another great medium to learn as they offer a two-way process of communication where audiences have the chance to get their queries answered.

7.Stay physically fit

Poker is not a game that is only played at the felt. With players expected to sit still for long hours, the pressure and fatigue can easily get to them. Hence, players who are physically fit can sit for longer hours without losing their focus on the game. It is important to exercise and follow a healthy diet to get into good shape. Make sure you eat a good meal before a game and sit with a bottle of water to calm your nerves when the highs of the game take over!

8.Sleep well & Play Responsibly

A tired brain at the poker table is a sure recipe for disaster. So, make sure you get a good night’s rest when you have a game the next day. Anything less than seven hours of sleep affects the brain’s ability to make prompt decisions. You need to be able to think with a clear mind while in the middle of play. Most importantly, know when to take a break.

9. Include meditation in your daily routine

Poker needs mental stamina to sit through multiple hands and come out of tricky situa-tions. When the stakes are high and the game is not going the way you predicted it to be, it is natural to feel the pressure. Deep breathing helps keep the mind focussed on the game and calms the nerves down. Practicing regular meditation can help develop a strong focussed mind that can manage pressures to eventually deliver a good game.

10. Self-reflect on your game

It is a good practice to make notes on your gaming session and review them later. This can help you analyse your moves, mistakes and winning hands that can guide your future strategy. The ability to recognise your mistakes and learn from them is an essential trait that will eventually decrease the error rate and get your game going.

