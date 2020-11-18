Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brand Stories / Test your knowledge about the immune system!

Test your knowledge about the immune system!

How well do you know about the immune system? Learn more about it from Dr.Parmeshwar Arora, Sr.Consultant, Ath Ayurdhamah,

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:31 IST

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio,

RJ Stutee Ghosh, in conversation with Dr.Parmeshwar Arora, Sr.Consultant, Ath Ayurdhamah. (HT Brand Studio)

In the last few months, we have heard a lot about the immune system. But not many of us are aware of how it functions, or what it is made up of. All we know is that it holds the key to our health, and protects us from disease-causing microorganisms.

 

Know more from Dr.Parmeshwar Arora, Sr.Consultant, Ath Ayurdhamah. Hindustan Times, in association with Dabur Chyawanprash, recently invited him to feature in a video, where he simplified the immune system for us. He told us about the components of the immune system, how it operates, as well as why how to keep it strong and healthy. Watch the video to find out.

Dr.Arora also gave tips on keeping viral infections at bay. These include wearing a mask at all times, maintaining social distancing, practising good hygiene measures, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Dr.Arora also advised us to consumer Chyawanparash daily to boost our immunity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 18, 2020 18:27 IST
US Navy plans to revive formation focused on Indian and Pacific oceans
Nov 18, 2020 19:14 IST
‘Committed to partnering with the Government of India’: Twitter in its apology note
Nov 18, 2020 19:16 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Nov 18, 2020 18:14 IST

latest news

Young Indian player Leon Mendonca wins in Hungary, earns second GM norm
Nov 18, 2020 19:41 IST
Floral pyjamas are the new celeb-approved holiday perfect trend
Nov 18, 2020 19:38 IST
Declare Netaji’s birthday as national holiday, Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
Nov 18, 2020 19:35 IST
German police clash with protesters angry at Angela Merkel’s Covid-19 plans
Nov 18, 2020 19:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.