Thank you Divyansh

Once an ordinary working guy, Divyansh Sharma today, is a hero for those who are able to use digital platform for education. His online classes and technical courses have made education accessible to hundreds of teachers and students. Cadbury Dairy Milk would like to say a heartfelt thanks to Divyansh Sharma for empowering people through digital literacy.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 05:58 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Divyansh Sharma

They say that teaching is the most noble profession that shapes the future of an individual and empowers people through the power of knowledge. But in times of online learning, many teachers feel digitally challenged due to the lack of training on how to use a smartphone and laptop to teach the students.

To help people to make the best use of technology in educating the students and earn a living, 24-year-old Divyansh Sharma from North East Delhi left his corporate job in 2019 to pursue his mission. “I started from training my mother who is a primary school teacher at a school and gradually expanded to training local tutors and other educators including Satyendra Pal who teaches slum children in a make-shift school under Mayur Vihar metro station flyover at Yamuna Khadar . I give free support to people in connecting with their students online and teaching digitally,” Divyansh says.

So far, he has helped about 50 plus teachers of schools and private coachings who are now connected with their students with a click of a button and teaching them online.

He went an up notch higher by using his BTech studies to create online academic courses of engineering studies and technical courses such as android app development and C- programming, and offered it for as low as Rs 25 so that many students can afford it. He is teaching more than 500 students from various schools and more than 3000 engineering students online on many platforms.



“We all have mobile phones and access to the internet, so why not make the best use of it for learning? When we talk about digital education, not much has been done at the Government and primary schools and colleges in cities and small towns. Thus, I aim to empower teachers to impart education seamlessly from anywhere and make a living. My vision is to create a community of engineering students and teachers and have a free flow of exchange of knowledge and learning,” Divyansh shares.

Creating a ripple effect through his social cause, many of Divyansh’s students are now teaching online professionally. His burning passion to help people tap the innate potential and bring a change in society at the grassroots level has enabled him to make the impossible possible.

