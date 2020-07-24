Thank you Mohit

Mohit’s journey can be perfectly described with the saying ‘Believe in what your hearts tell you, not what others say’. If not for his belief in the potential of people who are often not given enough opportunities in life, 300 lives would not have changed for good. An advertising professional, a biker and founder of a noble cause called ‘Know Disability’ which trains differently-abled people in photography, Mohit Ahuja is a passionate guy from Delhi who is a harbinger of hope for many.

Having grown up with a sibling who is differently-abled, Mohit has seen the challenges people with disabilities face in the world. In 2015, he left his advertising job to use his photography skills in teaching a group of challenged students in a 10-day workshop. This was a pilot project which he says was a wake-up call to see how much potential there is in these superhumans and we as a society just haven’t given them a second look, ever.

Ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. Through ‘Know Disability’, Mohit has trained around 300 students with and without challenges so far and his family of students continues to grow. “These were people in different schools and NGOs and a majority of them came from a lesser fortunate background so it was like handing a wheelchair to someone who can’t walk. In this short span of time, they have worked for brands like Harley Davidson India, Panasonic Lumix, Gurgaon Moms, Rohit Bal, The Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, ShowSha Baaz Caravan, Rasavatta and many more,” Mohit shares.

Some of them are now also the featured photographers for Panasonic India and have been the brand ambassadors of the initiative called #BeyondFrames, their second exhibition held at Photo Video Asia 2018, followed by their third exhibition at CEIF2019. Mohit has a rather simple philosophy, which is so powerful that it has changed the lives of many of his students. He says, “If I do not have the confidence in my kids, who will? I know they can, and it is that confidence, which pushes them and me to excel.”