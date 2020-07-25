Thank you Roshan

Whenever we pass by a construction site, we often spot children playing on the heap of stones and sand, or helping their parents who work as labourers and migrating from one site to another. In a fast-growing city like Gurugram, where labourers are in demand, there are more than 7,500 children of the construction workers who aren’t going to school currently and wander in these high-risk zones.

Witnessing this heart-wrenching sight every day made 41-year-old Roshan Kumar Rawat, an HR professional at a recruitment firm in Gurugram, feel worried for the kids. An encounter with one such kid during an early morning walk touched his heart and looking at his zeal to learn, he decided to teach him from 7 am to 9 am. He made public parks his pathshala and within six month, from one student, the number of students increased to 50 in 2016.

“Four years back, I realised that in this world, you need to take the first step, rest of the people will follow you and come forward to support. Taking that first step is the most difficult thing yet very valuable. This prompted me to do something for these kids who will surely win your heart through their innocence and curious mind,” Roshan says.

Soon this initiative became famous as Free Pathshala and many volunteers from across Gurugram stepped in to support him in this cause. He left his job three years back to give full-time attention to this cause.

As he expanded Free Pathshala across 8 parks in various sectors, Roshan felt the need to have permanent teachers. Initially, he spent his salary to hire them for five hours but to have a sustainable model, he started Raddi Se Tarraki - an initiative through which 800 families in Gurugram sell scrap every month to their scrap seller and whatever money they get, it directly goes to Free Pathshala.

“Sometimes we would get Rs 30 or 40 from one household. It might be a small amount for the people but every single penny counts. Some also volunteered to provide other materialistic needs such as stationery, and also donated old clothes, shoes, and sponsored meals for them which is a great help,” Roshan says.

Currently, there are 476 under-privileged students of 5 to 15 years of age who are currently studying in 8 parks across Gurugram and have 13 paid teachers and 5 volunteers. Roshan has also got 150 students admitted to a mainstream school and is currently in talks with other schools too.

He also does parent-teacher meetings to provide guidance to their parents. “We request them that whenever your work at one site gets over, don’t shift your base to a far place. Find something nearby so that their child gets to continue their studies,” Roshan shares.

His aim is to cover all under-privileged children across Gurugram by establishing Free Pathshala at 500 parks across Gurugram and make education accessible to all. His inspirational story reiterates the fact that one person is enough to bring a change to the world.