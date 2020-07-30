Thank You Sachin

American actor-singer Glenn Close had once said, “What mental health needs are more sunlight, more candour, more unashamed conversation.” This struck with 30-year-old Sachin Mehla from Gurugram who not only overcame his mental illness by opening up about depression but also left his cushy corporate job, studied MA in Psychology, and dedicated his whole life to become a supporting pillar to many others.

For the past three years, he has been working with people from all age-groups. Be it a student, working professional, homemaker, even elderly by teaching them how to live mindfully and deal with emotional conflicts and mental stress. One of the youngest patients is a 15-year-old teenager who tried to commit suicide but got saved.

“When I met him after his suicide attempt, we quickly developed a connection. In no time, he was able to freely express himself and shared what troubled him. Raised by a single parent, he felt emotionally neglected, lonely, and purposeless in life. I helped him to realise how our past can influence our present and future. I taught him mindfulness which gave him a better way to respond to his negative thoughts. His academic performance improved and his life changed drastically. Today, he considers me like his elder brother and calls me whenever he feels low or craves to get back to smoking,” shares Mehla.

In giving hope to the people and helping them find their purpose in life, Mehla took inspiration from his own life experience. He had a well-paying job and lived a leisurely life until stress and depression took over. He was on antidepressants and attempted to commit suicide twice but luckily got saved. The introspection over his near-death experience changed his perspective towards life. From that day onwards, he made a fresh start and decided to dedicate his life to help people going through similar problems.

The most difficult case he has handled so far is of a middle-aged man, who was not only battling his low-life condition but also taking care of his daughter who was suffering from schizophrenia and wife, a patient of insomnia. With constant arguments in the house, he was so disturbed that he thought to end his marriage. “In order to help his family, he was losing his own self and peace of mind. I helped him by working on his resilience and provided coaching at every stage so that he could help others without becoming a victim of the situation himself,” Mehla shares.