The feature-packed and best-in-class Galaxy F41 smartphone from Samsung is here!

The feature-packed Galaxy F41, with its best-in-class user experience is going to be a game-changer in the industry. (Samsung)

Today’s Gen Z are all about that no-holds-barred attitude and they want to lead their lives with full freedom. They’re bold, flamboyant, powerful, and like to live life on the edge. Whether it is competing in reality shows, cooking new and unusual dishes, speaking up on social media, Gen Z tries it all.

For the ‘Full On’ Gen Z, they love to be out there and about expressing themselves in many different ways. Whether it is singing, dancing, rapping, performing stand-up, sports, they excel in all. Full On embodies what Gen Z is all about. It’s about having as much fun as they can.

Samsung has managed to conjure up something awesome that Gen Z will be talking about for days and weeks. It’s a festival like no other. During the upcoming Full On festival on October 8th at 5:30 PM IST, Samsung will be connecting to Gen Z in a way like never before.

Gone are the days of traditional speeches from executives. Samsung is tapping straight into the philosophy of Gen Z and millennials with a festival that is fun, unique, and energetic.

The Full On festival will bring together people and herald the birth of a new portfolio of devices - Galaxy F-series - from Samsung. ( Samsung )

It’s all about entertainment for the Full On festival. Full On entertainment. There’ll be singers and rappers singing their hearts out. Comedians making people laugh until they can’t anymore. It’s a festival that will bring together people and herald the birth of a new portfolio of devices - Galaxy F-series - from Samsung. It will be an unforgettable evening.

The Full On festival will put the F-series and the Galaxy F41 on the map.

An immersive viewing experience on the sAMOLED Infinity-U Display

The Galaxy F41 features a gorgeous sAMOLED Infinity-U Display. ( Samsung )

The Galaxy F41 features a gorgeous sAMOLED Infinity-U Display. Whether you fire up the Indian Premier League on Hotstar or choose to watch Family Man/Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video, the content will be popping.

The sAMOLED Infinity-U Display gives bright, vibrant and punchy colours with great viewing angles for you and your friends to enjoy together.

Go a whole day without a charger!

The Galaxy F41 features a humongous 6,000mAh battery that will chug along all day long. ( Samsung )

With the Galaxy F41, you never have to worry about charging your smartphone during the day. Why, you may ask? Well, the Galaxy F41 features a humongous 6,000mAh battery that will chug along all day long.

DSLR-like camera

The photos taken on the Galaxy F41 will not just be Instagram-worthy, but also have DSLR-like quality. ( Samsung )

The Galaxy F41 features a best-in-class 64-megapixel main camera that will blow your socks off. The photos will not just be Instagram-worthy, but also have DSLR-like quality.

Go out and take some pretty landscape photos. Capture your friends playing in the park. Go to a dine-in restaurant and take plenty of photos before the food gets cold. No matter what you click, the photos will be full of rich details.

Upload your images on your social media platforms and impress your friends straightaway.

Power-packed performer

Whether you’re playing Fortnite or Call of Duty: Mobile for many hours, binge-watching TV shows or movies or just clicking photos all day long, the Galaxy F41 will easily handle each of these tasks. That’s because it features a powerful chipset under-the-hood.

Galaxy F41 set to become a game-changer

sAMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery, 64-megapixel primary snapper and much more. You name it and the Galaxy F41 has it.

The Galaxy F- series is bold, yet powerful.

The funky and eclectic colours on the Samsung Galaxy F41 are perfect for Gen Z to flaunt with all their friends. With the Gen Z crowd itching to get their hands on the Galaxy F41, the smartphone is no doubt going to be a sell-out device.

With Full On and the Galaxy F41, it’s full steam ahead. There’s no looking back for the Gen Z folk.

Watch out Samsung and Flipkart handles to know more & register for the “Full On Festival.”