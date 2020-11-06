The Frame by Samsung blends lifestyle and art, and redefines TV viewing

The Frame TV, as the name suggests, has been made to resemble a frame. When it’s switched off, it looks like an art piece on your wall. (Samsung)

In the last few years, gadgets have assumed a different meaning in our lives. Previously, they were all about being functional, but today, they are nothing short of a lifestyle statement. Whether it’s your smartphone, laptop or television, everything is an extension of your personality. That’s exactly why it is important to take some time and choose what suits you the most, because with the mind-boggling variety on offer today, it’s confusing on another level.

Samsung has always been a pioneer when it comes to offering the best electronics, and this time around, it has a TV that is not just another television, but also a piece of art. Have you ever heard of a lifestyle TV? We bet you haven’t!

The Frame TV, as the name suggests, has been made to resemble a frame. When it’s switched off, it looks like an art piece on your wall. In the Art Mode, it is nothing less than your personal art collection. It adds a luxury element to your lifestyle, by enhancing the aesthetics of your space.

The design is tasteful, elegant, and high on style. Every time you step into your room, you can’t take your eyes off this TV.

Frame design

The Frame design is, well, like a frame. That means it has a No Gap Wall-Mount. It sits prettily against a wall, and seamlessly blends into the interiors of any room. Trust this gadget to make for the most striking art piece you’ve ever seen!

The Frame TV has a No Gap Wall-Mount. It sits prettily against a wall, and seamlessly blends into the interiors of any room. ( Samsung )

And, thankfully, unlike other TVs, you don’t have to deal with piles of wires. With One Invisible Connection, The Frame can easily be integrated in your room. Another reason to fall in love with it, isn’t it?

Curated art for you

The Frame TV understands your style and recommends art. ( Samsung )

The Frame TV brings you personalised art every single time. How is it possible? That’s because it understands your style and recommends art. You are in charge of your own gallery; choose your favourite work and enjoy how it lights up your room!

You have the option to easily upload your own photographs. All you need to do is send photos to The Frame via your phone or USB drive.

The Frame TV comes with a Brightness Sensor. Whatever be the time of the day, the TV detects ambient light and automatically balances the screen’s light to make it look perfect and natural. Furthermore, the Motion Sensor can detect your exit from the room and automatically turn the Art Mode off. That way, it also helps save energy. Talk about a responsible lifestyle, eh!

The best part is you will never ever get bored with the art collection—it has over 1,200 masterpieces that you can always purchase, based on your preferences. How amazing is it to reinvent every single day with a masterpiece of your choice!

You can also pick the size of your choice. Yes, The Frame comes in three sizes: 50”, 55” and 65”.

Immersive picture and sound

Just sit back and experience perfect pictures with the Frame TV. ( Samsung )

Experience colours like you have never seen before. The Frame TV comes with 100% Colour Volume due to Quantum Dot Technology and the bold contrast of Dual LED. Whatever be the angle, you can enjoy video content in the best way possible.

Plus, its Adaptive Picture feature ensures that the TV instantly adapts to the viewing environment. Just sit back and experience perfect pictures.

You also don’t have to worry about screen burn-in for 10 years. Quantum dots are inorganic materials that consistently provide bright and vivid image quality.

And, if you thought that was all, the Frame TV also comes with the 4K AI Upscaling feature that utilises Samsung’s powerful Quantum Processor 4K. This automatically analyses the input source to reduce image noise, restore lost detail, and define edges around objects and text. You can now get 4K resolution images regardless of the source.

Top-notch technology

It’s not just the design, but also the TV’s technology that’s making waves. The Frame has an Active Voice Amplifier that senses ambient sound in real time to adjust volume and clarity.

You can watch all that you want in the way you like. With its Multi-View feature, The Frame lets you set up two streams on the screen, so that you can watch or even listen to both at once, and adjust the size to help you focus.

Want to view your phone content on the big screen? With the SmartThings app, you can easily mirror and play your favorite videos, music, and photos on The Frame. And with AirPlay 2 built in, you can effortlessly stream, share, and mirror right from your favourite Apple device.

Last but not the least, it also comes with multiple voice assistants. Access your favourite content, get answers, and even control your TV and other connected devices in your home with just your voice.

You, too, can bring home The Frame and transform your space. QLED panel on Frame has 10-year no-screen burnt in warranty. Head over to Flipkart or Samsung.com for more details. The price starts from Rs 72,990 (Exact price would depend on offers running on the site), and you can avail no-cost EMI, amazing cashbacks, and an exchange offer.

We can’t wait—can you?