‘The general success rate of ovulation induction is about 18 per cent per cycle’

Ovulation is the natural process of release of eggs from the ovaries into the fallopian tube. This physiological process happens between the twelfth to eighteenth day of the menstrual cycle in every woman’s body and is a necessity for pregnancy to happen. Every woman is born with all the eggs her body will produce in her lifetime, of which one egg is released every cycle during ovulation.

The follicles, or sacs that store the eggs, need the right conditions to grow and release the eggs for fertilization. There are many factors – biological as well as environmental – which can interfere with a woman’s natural cycle to ovulate and make it happen slightly earlier, or later, or not at all. These factors can all result in trouble having a baby.

This process of ovulation can become irregular or infrequent for women, who are obese or very lean, have PCOS or pituitary tumours. It is also affected by environmental factors like overuse of pesticides and plastics, which affect the reproductive system. Overuse of cell phones can also affect ovulation.

Stress is another major cause for disruption in ovulation, which is a hormonal process. Stress affects the hypothalamus, the part of the brain which controls the orchestra regulating hormone production. Ovulation happens when the brain produces a surge of luteinizing hormone (LH), something which gets delayed or impaired due to stress.

What you can do

Research has shown that even a 5-10 per cent reduction in body weight can improve spontaneous ovulation rate, insulin sensitivity, control blood sugar spike and keep a check on body hormone levels.

It is imperative to maintain a healthy lifestyle, eat a balanced diet containing fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds, which is as low on chemicals as possible. Regular exercise, defined as 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise or 75 minutes of high intensity exercise per week, should also be built into your regular routine.

While you are trying to have a baby, avoid smoking and going overboard with alcohol intake. Too much caffeine must also be avoided.

There are several ways of tracking your ovulation – by noting your cycle dates, or using ovulation urine kits, or checking your basal body temperature or cervical mucus. But most of these methods are now considered inaccurate and obsolete.

Ovulation induction

For women suffering from ovulation related syndromes such as failed ovulation or ovulation not happening or to increase the chance of getting multiple eggs, fertility inducing drugs are given to boost the development of eggs and help with ovulation. Doing this improves the chances of pregnancy. The general success rate of ovulation induction is about 18 per cent per cycle.

The general rule is to try this for a maximum of 6 cycles. It has been observed that the first three cycles give the best success rates, which then start to fall in subsequent cycles. These people need to move to more advanced treatments. Another important factor is to evaluate the partner for a sperm analysis and also do other evaluations like tubal and hormonal checks before starting ovulation injections.

But like any other medical interventions, this also comes with its share of risks. Non judicious use can lead to multiple pregnancies, abdominal bloating, vomiting and even life-threatening complications like Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS).

Dr Noushin Abdul Majiyd

Dr. Noushin is the Director and Senior Consultant at CRAFT hospital and Research Center, Kerala.

