The word is out: With a quad-camera set-up and India’s first 7,000mAh battery, the Galaxy M51 is the ‘Meanest Monster Ever’

The Galaxy M51 is a power-packed smartphone and thoroughly deserves the title of the ‘Meanest Monster Ever’. (Samsung)

In the run-up to the Galaxy M51 launch by Samsung, the South Korean giant announced that the smartphone would take on Mo-B, a fluffy green monster.

To be the #MeanestMonsterEver, the Galaxy M51 had to be loaded with a power-packed spec sheet. And guess what happened? With an industry-first 7,000mAh battery, a class-leading sAMOLED Infinity-O display and a segment-leading 64MP quad-camera set-up, the Galaxy M51 completely demolished Mo-B 4-0.

The smartphone also packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable to 512GB via microSD card). Let’s find out more about why it was so easy for the Galaxy M51 to take down Mo-B.

Industry-first 7,000mAh battery

With a 7,000mAh battery, the Galaxy M51 just refuses to die.

Say hello to three-day battery life on your brand new smartphone and goodbye to the charging woes of the past. With a 7,000mAh battery, the Galaxy M51 just refuses to die.

Use it for directions on Google Maps, binge-watching on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hotstar, playing games, or creating work presentations, the Galaxy M51 will be there, by your side, for days on end.

When it is time to finally charge the Galaxy M51, the 25W Type C Fast Charger is there to save the day. The smartphone will juice up in just about two hours. That’s pretty impressive.

What’s more is that the Galaxy M51 also comes with reverse charging. This is a boon for those with accessories such as the Galaxy Buds Live.

Blazing-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G under-the-hood

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 730G processor. With better graphics, gaming will be a smoother experience.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 730G processor. With better graphics, gaming will be a smoother experience. With superior AI processing, your photos will come out sharper. The Snapdragon 730G also features Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio and Qualcomm Aqstic technology, which delivers a smooth and crystal-clear audio experience.

The Snapdragon 730G chipset also allows for 4K video capture with Portrait Mode. This means that you can blur out the background while taking crystal clear videos. It is also one of the first chipsets to be Wi-Fi 6 ready!

Industry-leading 64MP Intelli-Cam

There’s a 64MP Intelli -Cam with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8um pixel size.

The Galaxy M51 comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear. There’s a 64MP Intelli -Cam with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8um pixel size. Alongside the main camera is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP depth sensor (for those portrait shots), and a 5MP macro lens (for all those close-up shots). The details in the resulting photos are rich and clear.

The Galaxy M51 also comes with flagship camera features such as Single Take. This feature lets you take videos, photos, GIFs and more, all with the press of a single button. Single Take gives you over 10 outputs.

There’s also the vastly improved Night Mode that lets you capture those gram-worthy low-light shots, without compromising on the quality. It’s all thanks to that low aperture on the Galaxy M51.

Vivid and punchy display

The Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a punch-hole at the centre-top.

The Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a punch-hole at the centre-top, which houses the 32MP selfie camera. Samsung displays are the best in the business and the Galaxy M51 proves just why.

The display is vivid, the colours are punchy, and the viewing angles are great.

Fingerprint sensor: The fastest way to unlock your smartphone

With the Galaxy M51, the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button. This is by far the fastest and safest way of unlocking your smartphone.

Gone are the days of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. With the Galaxy M51, the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button. This is by far the fastest and safest way of unlocking your smartphone.

The Meanest Monster ever in an affordable package

The Galaxy M51 is a power-packed smartphone and thoroughly deserves the title of the ‘Meanest Monster Ever’. With a smartphone that performs tasks with aplomb, has a vivid display for media consumption, and never refuses to die, there’s no reason to look anywhere else.

The smartphone is available in two memory configurations in India. There’s a 6GB RAM & 128GB storage model for Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is for Rs 26,999. Both variants can be expanded to 512GB memory via a microSD card.

The Galaxy M51 is available in Electric Blue and Celestial Black colour options. The smartphone goes on sale from September 18 via Amazon and Samsung’s retail stores.

There’s also a limited-period offer on purchases via Amazon between September 18 and September 20. Buyers get a flat discount of Rs 2,000. This is on purchases made through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.