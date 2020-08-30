Sections
There’s mystery in the air...

Why is Mr.Ghosh a ‘man on a mission’ in Episode 3 of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen? Watch to know more.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:24 IST

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio,

Mr.Ghosh maybe a retired lieutenant colonel, but he hasn’t really stopped sniffing out danger in the air. Indeed, in Episode 3 of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, he is shown to be suspicious of his wife. Now, only time will tell what it is all about, and whether Mr.Ghosh manages to get to the bottom of the truth.

HT Neighbour’s Kitchen is a web series launched by Hindustan Times, in association with Glen India. Set in Delhi, it’s a story of four neighbours and how, over a period of time, they become great companions. There are four primary characters—Mr. & Mrs. Ghosh, Tanmay, a chef-in-the-making, and Anamika, a nutritionist. There’s also Alexi, who is Anamika’s boyfriend, and he is one person that you should probably look out for!

Meanwhile, in this episode, Anamika is also shown to be falling sick. Although she takes shelter at the Ghosh’s, she doesn’t want to visit a doctor. The Ghosh’s and Tanmay try to persuade her, but to no avail.

To know more, watch the episode.



