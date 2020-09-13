Sections
Those who cook together, stay together

In Episode 5 of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, Tanmay is in his best form as a chef!

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 11:46 IST

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio,

When a college assignment comes knocking on Tanmay’s door, guess who lends him a helping hand? It’s the Ghosh’s and Anamika, of course! In Episode 5 of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, we see a lot of cooking, some tiny conflicts between Tanmay and Anamika, and Anamika coming to terms with her relationship with Alexi.

Mrs.Ghosh, meanwhile, reveals the identity of the mysterious ‘Sahil’. What follows is as emotional exchange of words between her and her husband. Tanmay, too, has an intense round of contemplation, as he evaluates his relationship with Anamika.

HT Neighbour’s Kitchen is a web series launched by Hindustan Times, in association with Glen India. Set in Delhi, it’s a story of four neighbours and how, over a period of time, they become great companions. There are four primary characters—Mr. & Mrs. Ghosh, Tanmay, a chef-in-the-making, and Anamika, a nutritionist. There’s also Alexi, who is Anamika’s boyfriend, and he is one person that you should probably look out for!

Watch to know more.



