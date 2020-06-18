‘Time is an important criterion for pregnancy’

Dear couples,

“Your biological clock is ticking. Don’t delay starting a family.” This is the common advice most couples, women specifically, start hearing from elders in the family as soon as they complete a year of marriage.

While there are few couples who tend to take this advice seriously and start planning on expanding their family early, most tend to remain oblivious to the time factor. So is time an important criterion?

Age affects the ability to conceive and have a healthy baby for both men and women. In the case of women, her eggs age with her. This decreases both its quality and quantity. With advancing age, the risk of miscarriage, genetic and chromosomal abnormalities in the foetus, growth restricted babies and C-section deliveries increase.

Women younger than 30 years have a 50% take-home baby rate. Take-home baby rate is defined as the chance of getting pregnant, carrying the pregnancy and delivering a healthy baby, per cycle. This reduces by 25-30% for those over 35 years and just 5-10% for women over 40 years.

The age of the male partner is equally important. Male fertility starts to reduce around 40 to 45 years when sperm quality decreases. This impacts the overall chances of pregnancy in his partner. Furthermore, children of older fathers have an increased risk of mental health problems and are five times more likely to develop autism spectral disorders.

Infertility treatments like In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) must not be delayed as a woman’s age affects the chance of success with IVF. The chance of a live birth with this intervention is significantly decreased after the age of 35 years and is less than 10% after the age of 40 years.

An increasing number of couples are deferring parenthood. Both men and women want to first establish their respective careers and then start thinking of expanding their family. Furthermore, improved methods of contraception, lack of childcare, inflexible workplace policies and economic uncertainties also lead to delayed conception. But this is not advised by doctors.

Married couples unable to conceive even after regular intercourse without contraception must not delay getting medical help. The rule of thumb for waiting is one year for couples under 30 years with no other medical conditions and only six months when age is over 35 years or there is any other condition like PCOD, irregular periods or any other risk factor like a previous surgery.

The process of IVF can be emotionally exhausting and financially draining. But one has to give it time, as not every couple will get lucky after the first cycle. Research shows that most couples need about six embryo transfers before they achieve a healthy pregnancy.

The biological age of the couple is not the only factor to be seen. The duration of the marriage plays an important role in fertility. Chances of pregnancy reduce if the couple has not conceived even after 5 years of marriage. In fact, even after 2-3 years of married life, the number and quality of eggs of the female as well as the sperm of male reduce making it difficult to have a baby.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Kundavi Shankar

Dr. Shankar is Head of the Department and Senior Consultant, Institute of Reproductive Medicine (IRM), The Madras Medical Mission (MMM), Chennai.

