Top-notch camera and privacy features make the Galaxy A51 & A71 absolutely drool-worthy

We use our smartphones for a variety of tasks, whether it is for capturing memories, playing games with friends, binge-watching OTT content, attending video calls for school/work or just jotting down notes. Smartphones come in handy in every which way.

With the Samsung Galaxy A51 and its big brother, the Galaxy A71, you have access to a package that covers all these needs – gaming, clicking those gram-worthy photos, or finishing off professional work. According to Samsung, both the smartphones come with an “awesome screen, awesome camera, and a long-lasting battery life” experience.

The Galaxy A51, in fact, is the world’s highest-selling Android smartphone in Q1’ 2020, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.

But what’s even better is that these smartphones let you enjoy the Alt Z Life—a life where your private moments remain private.

The Alt Z Life: Privacy first

In today’s times, Gen Z and millennials face multiple privacy issues concerning their smartphones. Keeping that in mind, Samsung has introduced the path to the Alt Z Life. It’s a life where you can enjoy all the features of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 while also easing anxiety surrounding your privacy.

There’s always been that moment of unease when a sibling or a friend asks to look at your smartphone. They might only want to see a photo that you’ve clicked or play a game that you have recommended to them, but you’re bound to feel some hesitation.

Samsung has introduced two features on the Galaxy A51 and A71 that will allow you to hand over your smartphone to anyone without any worry.

There’s Quick Switch, which, as the name suggests, allows you to quickly switch from private to public modes of the gallery, WhatsApp and other apps. This is done with just a double click of the power button. For those moments when you’re making a presentation at office or showcasing photos from your office retreat to your family members, Quick Switch is a life saver.

Intelligent Content Suggestions, an on-device AI-powered solution that suggests photos that should be safely secured in the private version of the gallery. It’s very useful in a variety of situations, one among them being when you’ve just returned from a weekend vacation and have to go straight to office. Simply select the faces or images that you want to keep private, and the AI will do the rest!

Top-of-the-league privacy innovations

Here’s actor Radhika Madan showing us how she uses the power of Quick Switch so that her sister (played by Shikha Talsania) sees something completely different when she tries to snoop on her.

Watch this video to understand the features better.

Now, who wouldn’t like to enjoy privacy of this kind? Quick Switch is secured by Samsung Knox, a military-grade security layer built into both the hardware and software of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones.

Flagship camera features

Let’s now dive into the flagship camera features of the two phones.

Want to take a detailed photo of your friend running a race? Check. Want to take a wide-angle shot of India Gate? Check. Want that portrait shot of your friend? Check. Want to snap that beetle on a leaf? Check. All of this is possible with the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71. Both smartphones come with their own quad-camera set-ups.

The Galaxy A51 comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There’s also a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A71 has a primary 64-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens (with a 123-degree field of view), a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera on the rear and a single 32-megapixel selfie shooter in the front.

More exciting is the fact that Samsung has brought its flagship camera features from the Galaxy S20 to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Here are the features that you’d be excited to try out:

- Single Take: This was Galaxy S20’s best feature and consumers will be happy to know that it is now available on the Galaxy A51. The Single Take features captures up to 10 photos and videos. You don’t need to think twice about how to frame the perfect photo. Just open the camera, select Single Take and let your subject have all the fun.

One just has to go to the gallery to see the results. Samsung’s Single Take feature magically pulls out the best shots and moments and puts them all into one album. You will be getting a short movie, some GIF animations, a number of stylised images and so much more, all using AI.

- Night Hyperlapse: Roaming around a city as a tourist is always a great experience. Capturing those moments and cherishing them later is something we all love to do. Hyperlapse – a feature that allows people to create their own time-lapse videos – has recently gained popularity. Thanks to Samsung’s Night Hyperlapse feature, the resulting hyperlapse videos on the Galaxy A51 are clear and bright, even at the midnight hour. Seconds of long-exposure shots are transformed into a work of video art with light and motion trails.

- Custom Filter: It’s a whole new way to put your own spin on your photos. From turning up the colours to modifying the background with different shades of blur, the new ‘custom filter’ mode allows for a wider imagination.

- Smart Selfie Angle: When there is more than one person in the frame while shooting with the front camera, the camera intelligently switches to the wide-angle mode. Get awesome selfies each and every time.

- Quick Video: With a long press of the camera button, a quick video can be taken. Gone are the days when a video-worthy moment would be missed because you had to fiddle through the settings to get to the video mode. Just take out your smartphone, long press the camera button and start recording those special moments, whether it is of a friend running a race or a relative singing at your birthday party.

- Switch Camera While Recording – Stopping the recording to switch from the front to rear camera or vice versa is never convenient. Currently available only on Galaxy A51, this feature helps you capture the best moments without any interruption allowing you to switch between front and rear cameras easily while recording.

- AI Gallery Zoom: With AI Gallery Zoom, your Samsung smartphone allows you to improve the quality of low-res images. It sharpens the blurry and pixilated messes into works of art!

More about the Galaxy A51

This phone comes in two variants:

- 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage for Rs 22,999

- 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage for Rs 24,499

Both variants are available in four colours - Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue and Haze Crush Silver. No matter what colour you chose, the Galaxy A51 will be eye-catching.

The Galaxy A51 brings to the table a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display, and is powered by an octa-core Exynox 9611 SoC. A vivid and punchy display with great viewing angles means that you and your friends can together view photos or watch videos on YouTube without hesitation.

The smartphone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W Fast charging for those long gaming or binge-watching sessions, and runs on the One UI 2.0 software (based on Android 10).

The other impressive features of the Galaxy A71

The Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display, and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core chipset. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is plenty of room here for all the multitasking that you might do on a daily basis.

To back it up is a 4,500mAh battery with support of 25W fast charging. The Galaxy A71 comes in a single 8GB+128GB variant that is priced at Rs 29,499.

With such a package, binge-watching, Call of Duty: Mobile sessions, and photoshoots will be an absolute delight on both the smartphones. No matter what you throw at them, they will carry out all your tasks with confidence. And, never again, will you be bothered about keeping your smartphone privacy intact!