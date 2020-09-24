Unleash better gaming experience with immersive graphics

Laptops with 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor help deliver desktop-like experiences and offer up to 2.5 times better performances than 8th and 9th Gen. (Intel)

It went from once in a while to every weekend—Anurag did not realize when his interest in gaming turned into a full-fledged passion. Be it casual games like Minecraft or intense first-person shooter games such as Battlefield and Valorant, Anurag was a happy gamer through and through.

“It’s been two years since then. And the journey, no doubt, has been thrilling. As I transitioned from playing games occasionally, to casual gaming, to serious gaming, my wants and expectations from my laptop also changed,” says Anurag.

Because he was tuned in to the evolving gaming scenario, Anurag knew that a laptop with a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor would massively help fine-tune his performance.

“Games have evolved. They get more demanding each year, with massive improvements in computing requirements, graphics, storage, etc. Feeling the realism and immersion that are at the heart of the gaming experience is a must,” he says.

“Hence, I bought a laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core processor. It has completely elevated my gaming experience. The realism is eye-popping. Take the recently re-mastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 game—when I play it, it really does feel like I’m skating in real life. It’s that immersive.”

The laptop delivers desktop-like experience and offers up to 2.5 times better performances than 8th and 9th Gen. “And the best part is that the laptop has helped improve my productivity in office as well!” Anurag adds.

“Casual or serious, the truth is we all play games to win,” he laughs. “And without the right hardware, you will possibly miss out on the latest video games’ enhancements and probably find it difficult to score.”

With higher frames per second, the new laptop is helping him win. “Whether it is Counter Strike: Go, Valorant, or Call of Duty, the higher frames per second make all the difference. They give me an edge over my opponents in quickness and accuracy,” he adds

A different experience

The Intel’s 10th Gen processors also support Intel Wi-Fi 6 technology. ( Intel )

The Intel Iris Plus graphics gives a detailed and immersive visual experience while playing games, says Anurag.

He adds, “Because of the Iris Plus feature, my laptop provides around two times better graphics performance compared to 8th Gen Intel Core processors.”

“Intel Optane memory H10, with solid state storage, integrates Optane memory. This feature helps in accelerating game launching and level loading. “Both are needed to stay ahead during a game,” according to Anurag.

The Intel’s 10th Gen processors also support Intel Wi-Fi 6 technology. “Now, whether I’m at home or on the go, I have the advantage of the fastest interconnectivity with nearly 3X faster downloads and ultra-low latency to meet performance and responsiveness-related expectations from a gaming laptop. Whether I’m playing Age of Empires II or just some Minecraft, Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 technology ensures that I never get dropped and enjoy a lag-free gaming experience with my friends.”

A gaming laptop powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor gives you the Intel-exclusive technologies and software you need for a better gaming experience. Now, make gameplay more realistic with Intel-powered gaming laptops.

