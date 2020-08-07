Watch tomorrow’s premiere episodes today and lots more on ZEE5 for just Rs 365

The pack runs on a spectrum of devices from smart TVs to tablets and even smart phones, offering you the flexibility to watch it anytime, and anywhere. (ZEE5)

Running out of great OTT content since the pandemic struck? Well, there is some good news coming your way. Leading OTT content provider ZEE5 has started an all-new ZEE Club offering you access to a goldmine of TV shows before TV, movies and live TV channels, all for Rs 365 per year. Sounds like a plan!

Watch tomorrow’s premiere episodes today, over 1000+ superhit movies, 90+ Channels on LIVE TV, kids content, exclusive shows from Zindagi and ALTBalaji along with some foreign language dubbed content and movies in Korean and Turkish, exclusively curated shows in Hindi as well as in available regional languages and to top it all, an ad-free TV experience.

With a subscription to ZEE5 Club you can watch popular TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya (Hindi), Sembaruthi (Tamil), Jothe Jotheyali (Kannada), Agga Bai Sasubai (Marathi) on ZEE5 Before TV, ALTBalaji and Zindagi shows. This is not all! You can also watch any of the 1000 hit movies anytime, in addition to over 90 Live TV channels on the ZEE platform.

The offer is pocket friendly as well. You can subscribe to ZEE5 Club for 365 days a year for just Rs 365 – this works out to just Rs 1 per day. Irresistible, isn’t it? The pack runs on a spectrum of devices from smart TVs to tablets and even smart phones, offering you the flexibility to watch it anytime, and anywhere.

The content is free of the annoying advertisement breaks. So, unlike the shows on TV, where a 30-minute episode would have just 20 minutes of content; this content is designed for the new-age audience, which wants quality content without any break. The ZEE5 Club will also enable millions of Indians living overseas to get access to TV in Hindi and other regional languages at a very affordable price.

Online platforms are gaining popularity amongst the millennials due to this flexibility feature, where you don’t miss out on the latest episode of your favourite show because you are tied up with work at the time of telecast. This allows you to watch as per your schedule, making the experience more enjoyable.

