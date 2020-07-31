When a customer service rep won a PUBG gamer’s heart

Anish Sharma, a 26-year-old entrepreneur who runs a green fuel enterprise in Delhi, was mindlessly scrolling through old photographs on his phone. His last travel escapade, before humans got pushed inside the confines of their homes, had been the most memorable one. He had been invited to participate in one of the largest e-sports tournament and it was a life-changing experience.

This year, too, Anish had earned a spot in the tournament. Owing to the pandemic, however, he would have to now participate from the confines of his home.

He said, “I have been practising for it and contrary to the common perception among people who do not belong to the clique of gamers, it takes a lot of hard work and some luck. And that luck factor can manifest itself in the form of a tech glitch or a lag in your internet connection.”

26-year-old entrepreneur Anish Sharma. ( Anish Sharma )

For gaming enthusiasts, a lag in internet connectivity at a crucial point in the game is akin to the feeling of seeing India lose a cricket match. Gone are the days when online gaming was a nonchalant hobby. The gaming industry has evolved by leaps and bounds, so much so that becoming a champion in the world of online gaming has become a professional aspiration for many. Not to mention that the most sophisticated online games challenge the cognitive abilities of the players, and there is real money to be won in online gaming tournaments.

A stable, speedy internet connection is a must for a seamless, adrenaline-packed gaming experience. For Anish, who is highly revered in the online gaming network thanks to his dexterity in PUBG, a lag in the internet connectivity meant a dimming of his chances in the prestigious tournament.

On a lazy Sunday, when Anish was playing a PUBG tournament with his clan, he realized that the internet connection wasn’t mirroring the speed of his responses. He had been having trouble during his online meetings with his colleagues also. The relay of conversations between him and his colleagues was taking longer than usual.

What with the world still battling a deadly pandemic and the fact that Anish lived with his parents who had retired, he knew he would have to rely on customer service to troubleshoot the problem. There was no way he was going to step out of the house. Anish called the customer service desk of Airtel and he was asked to use the Airtel Thanks app for filing a complaint about his really high PING rate.

Anish’s past experience with other internet service providers had left a bitter aftertaste. Complaint requests would either elicit no response or assurances about the problem being rectified in a matter of hours, only to never happen so. This time, too, he wasn’t hoping that his request would be attended to any time soon, especially given the coronavirus situation.

He was pleasantly surprised when he got a response from the team the very next day.

“Within a day, Airtel had responded that they were coming up with a new tower in November for the area. I actually got a response on the chat itself within hours. The good part was they accepted the flaw and were willing to come back and gave me a timeline. At least I know they’re [Airtel] going to come up with a solution soon,” said Anish.

Here’s a screenshot of the chat.

More than anything, Anish was surprised was that he had not been doled out any false promises about the problem being resolved instantaneously.

The recipe for good customer service sounds pretty simple, isn’t it?