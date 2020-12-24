Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brand Stories / Why did mom blogger Isha Manju change her name to Curtain Manju? Let’s find out!

Why did mom blogger Isha Manju change her name to Curtain Manju? Let’s find out!

In a unique initiative led by Nerolac, influencers/bloggers chose to become objects that they regularly use. They then spoke about the need to disinfect those.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:53 IST

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio,

Isha Manju talked about the need to use a great disinfectant like the Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 to ensure curtains are germ-free.

“As mommies, we spend a lot of our time playing with our children but often forget how they touch multiple surfaces throughout the day. These include curtains as well. Curtains can become a carrier of germs and have the potential to cause infection,” says popular mom blogger, Isha Manju. She was a part of an initiative to spread awareness on need to disinfect surfaces and things that we regularly use.

She talked about the need to use a great disinfectant like the Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 to ensure curtains don’t become massive breeding grounds for germs. The disinfectant can be used to clean all surfaces and fabrics.

Do watch this video to know more

 



Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 kills 99.99% of all germs, be it viruses, bacteria or fungi. It’s also easy on the pocket—500 ml of the diluted solution costs only Rs. 6.3!

You can also get a chance to win hygiene care hampers from Nerolac Paints as a part of this campaign. All you need to do is click a picture of the surface you want to disinfect with Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 and upload it on your story using #SprayKaroCareKaro and the sticker. Don’t forget to tag @nerolacpaints!

Are you all set to click photos then?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
by hindistantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
by Press Trust of India
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

In 3-to-5 years, fringe areas can be developed: Kunal
by Siddharth Gadkari
Why people with obesity are prone to Covid-19: Treat the root cause
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
3 men kidnapped by militants in Tripura freed after 2 weeks
by Priyanka Deb Barman
After PMC seals 207 properties, 81 defaulters pay dues
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.