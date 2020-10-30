With 1000+ offers, campus placements for 2021 batch shoots off to a flying start at Chandigarh University

The campus placements for the 2021 batch of Chandigarh University have got off to a flying start. In just three months, students of engineering, management, pharmacy, bio-technology, commerce and others have received 1000+ job offers from 150+ top MNCs. This is a remarkable feat, given that we are in the midst of an economic slowdown.

With this, Chandigarh University also became the first institution in North India to cross the 1000+ mark for placement offers.

“Although companies have shifted to the online mode for campus recruitments this year due to the pandemic, we have witnessed an increase of 20 per cent in the number of companies participating in campus placements and, as a result, registered more than 1,000 offers within three months of the start of our placement process,” said Prof. Himani Sood, Vice-President, Corporate Relations, CU.

An experiential learning pedagogy and dynamic faculty have put CU high on the priority list of recruiters. Some of the top MNCs and Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Wipro, Cognizant, and Deloitte, have been coming to the CU campus and recruiting students since 2016. The names that got added to this season’s list included Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Oracle, Infosys, Code Nation, Qualcomm, National Instruments, Nutanix India, Walmart Labs, and Goldman Sachs, among others, who offered packages up to Rs 31 lakh per annum.

“More than 35 companies offered packages of Rs 10 lakh per annum or more to the students of the 2021 batch while the average package touched Rs 8.75 lakh per annum,” Prof. Sood added.

The placement process was not just limited to students completing their courses in 2021. The recruitment process was continued alongside for those students who completed their professional qualifications this year amidst the pandemic and the lockdown that followed. “More than 400 placement offers were given to Engineering and MBA students from the 2020 batch,” added Prof. Himani. The highest package of this placement season for students of the 2020 batch amounted to Rs 35 lakh per annum, offered by US-based MNC Arcesium.

This year, more than 350 core engineering companies from industries like automobiles, chemicals, electricals, telecom, business analytics, Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), E-commerce, civil, and mechanical engineering selected engineering students from CU’s 2020 batch. In addition, another 180 companies recruited MBA students from different specialisations.

The starting packages offered to the students were also impressive, especially seeing the job market post the pandemic. A record package of Rs 35 lakh per annum was offered to CSE/ IT engineering students. While the highest package offered to engineering students with specialisation in automobile and mechanical streams was Rs 21 lakh per annum, the high stood at Rs 20 lakh per annum each for engineering students with civil, electronics, and electrical specialisations.

The students are undoubtedly a happy lot, who credited the faculty and hands-on practical learning imparted at the university for their professional success. “The pre-placement training and hands-on practical learning imparted during my course tenure has been my success mantra. It got me my dream placement offer of Rs 30.2 lakh per annum from Amazon,” said Abhishek Sharma, a CSE student of 2021 batch.

Vidhi Joshi, who graduated from the Electrical Engineering branch, said: “When the nation-wide lockdown was announced in the month of March, we all were very scared that if the situation prolonged, then it would have an impact on our campus placements. But the Campus Placement Department of our university announced the schedule of virtual placement drives and I got selected by my dream company Microsoft.”

On the management side, students lauded their faculty, who not just taught concepts from books, but also introduced them to new-age skills needed for success in the real job world.

“The case study-based learning approach adopted by Chandigarh University has been a turning point in my career. Most of the faculty have a thorough experience of teaching at reputed B-Schools of India like IIMs. They help students in developing skills in emerging areas like Data Analytics and Financial Engineering. Possessing such skills helped in bagging a job with Deloitte, which offered me a package of Rs 7.8 lakh per annum,” said Ridhima, an MBA student.

The focus on experiential learning at CU, which gives students the added edge in the work sphere, is at the core of this success in placements. “The success of our students during campus placements year after year can be attributed to our flexible choice-based credit system and career mapping of all our students. In the first year itself, we try to understand the aspirations of every student and offer him or her a customised career path that can lead to fulfilment of their dreams,” said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, CU.

“Multinational companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM have been our consistent recruiters of young and fresh talent, which shows that the corporate world has endorsed our academic learning pedagogy, which is totally industry specific,” he added.

