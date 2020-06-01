With a range of e-learning facilities, Galgotias University ready for a ‘new normal’ in education

Galgotias University had started using digital platforms for learning even before the lockdown began. (Galgotias University)

The Covid-19 pandemic has given a big push to online education, with leading universities in India opting for advanced technologies to engage students and facilitate their learning. According to the World Economic Forum, “global edtech investments reached US$18.66 billion in 2019 and the overall market for online education is projected to reach $350 billion by 2025.”

Take the case of Galgotias University, located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Ever since the lockdown started, the university has ensured that there are no impediments to learning. It has been organizing online classes, assessments, and seminars for its students. Students, across courses, are also attending e-sessions by industry experts—all from the comfort of their homes.

A rich repository of e-resources

At a BAJA SAE event recently held on the campus. ( Galgotias University )

Students at Galgotias University can take their pick from 15,000+ online lectures, 9,000+ e-learning resources, 3,000+ virtual classroom instances, 4,000+ online assignments, 1,000+ virtual videos, and 500+ virtual programming labs. They also have access to over 4,000 courses on industry-ready skills on multiple MOOC platforms (for credit transfer). E-resources such as NPTEL, SWAYAM, UDEMY, COURSERA, and MIT OpenCourseWare links are shared with all students to enhance their learning curve.

Not only that—internships and placement interviews are also being conducted online. The batch of 2020 has already been offered jobs by leading companies at attractive salary packages.

The university, in fact, had started using platforms such as Zoom, Moodle, Google Classrooms, Google Hangouts, Skype, Webex, and Virtual Labs even before the lockdown began. It has always strived to set new benchmarks in education. The Galgotias University app, for instance, allows students to plan their lectures, and keep abreast of seminars, activities, and events. The app also keeps the students informed about their attendance status, results, and course handouts provided by the faculty.

“Galgotias University has been embracing technologies for over a decade now. Our students have always been ahead in terms of learning and adapting to Industry 4.0 technologies. The same has resulted in outstanding placements for the university year after year,” says Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University.

Even the faculty meetings are being held online. Faculty development programmes on outcome-based education, teaching-learning pedagogy, and new quality benchmarks are being discussed and implemented.

NBA accreditation for 3 programmes

Galgotias University is now one of the youngest, as well as one of the very few private universities in the country, to have received an NBA accreditation. ( Galgotias University )

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) recently accredited three of the programmes offered by Galgotias University. These include Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electronics and Communication. Galgotias University is now one of the youngest, as well as one of the very few private universities in the country, to have received such an accreditation.

The accreditation was approved on February 4, 2020, after an expert committee visited the university and performed a rigorous assessment.

Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, Galgotias University, believes that the accreditation plays a vital role in facilitating the improvement of higher learning institutes. It will help recognise the innovations and achievements of the university, as well as its strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities.

He further believes that the accreditation will demonstrate accountability to the public and indicate the university’s commitment to excellence. The accreditation will also give the university a new sense of direction and identity.

Further, leading global universities admit students only from NBA-accredited universities and colleges.

Galgotias University VC Dr. Preeti Bajaj says: “This will now open the doors for the university to 20+ countries under the Washington Accord, where accreditation such as NBA is acknowledged.”

On the allocation to the education sector in the Union Budget, Dr. Bajaj says, “The government has introduced a lot of schemes and programs on skill development, which is appreciable.”

The highlight: Campus and faculty

The university witnesses one of the highest enrolments in private universities in India, with about 18,000 students across 100+ undergraduate and postgraduate programmes currently studying there. ( Galgotias University )

The university boasts of more than a thousand faculty members—handpicked from top institutions globally. The campus is spread across 52 acres, and provides an atmosphere of experiential teaching and learning. It witnesses one of the highest enrolments in private universities in India, with about 18,000 students across 100+ undergraduate and postgraduate programmes currently studying there.

The university is dedicated to teaching, innovation, and research. It has been ranked one among the top institutions in engineering, management, and law. It offers a range of programmes such as MBA, Engineering, MA, BTech, and BBA. Further, it provides scholarships to meritorious students.

With so many resources and facilities, students will be surely prepared to succeed in a post-Covid world, which will be much more challenging than what it is today.

Shining placement stories

Galgotias University has witnessed a 100% placement record for the last four years. Students have bagged jobs with reputed firms such as Accenture, Hewitt, IBM, Infosys, Nokia, and Samsung. When a university is fully committed to improving all aspects of education, including infrastructure, academics, and administration, it automatically earns the respect of the corporate world.

The university is a centre of knowledge generation and dissemination. It continuously explores opportunities to innovate and fuel the growth of its students.

A helping hand to contain the pandemic

In an effort to contain the pandemic, Galgotias University has provided the Uttar Pradesh government with 2,200 beds for doctors. The university, which believes in giving back to the society, has also helped create a quarantine centre in a short time.

Over 6,000 meals are provided to the needy. The university has also arranged for 2,000 sanitizers to ensure proper hygiene. Further, the university has announced a whopping Rs. 21 lakh for the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund.

Such noble gestures are always welcome, and go a long way in preventing the spread of the virus.